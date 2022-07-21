Google Makes It Easy To Create Video Ads

Google Ads is launching a handful of new features, including an easy way for businesses to create video ads.

Google Ads’ Liaison Ginny Marvin announces video creation is now available in the asset library:

We’ve been working to make high-quality video ad creation easier for businesses of all sizes. Video creation is now fully launched in Google Ads Asset Library. You can also quickly add voice-over to your new & existing video ads. 1/2… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) July 20, 2022

Additional features include a central library for creative assets and a new tool for adding voice-overs to YouTube ads.

Google Ads Video Creation Tool

Businesses can create video ads in minutes using one of Google’s new templates.

The video ad creation tool has 14 templates to choose from, which are all designed around different objectives.

There are templates for highlighting products, promoting sales events, triggering app downloads, and more.

Google states in a blog post:

“The templates are made for YouTube, meaning they have optimal pacing, brand and product placements and prominent calls to action. They are designed to help your ad stand out and drive results. With templates guiding you, the complexity of creating a video disappears and you can spend more time developing your messaging, audience insights or campaign strategy.”

Creating a video ad is as simple as filling a template with images, text, and brand colors. You can also add music from Google’s audio library or an automated voice-over.

Add a Voice-Over To YouTube Video Ads

Using Google’s AI technologies, a new feature for advertisers converts text input into natural-sounding speech to overlay on YouTube video ads.

Google boasts that the voice-overs are “near human quality” and “optimized for advertising.”

You can access this feature in the Google Ads asset library. As shown below, you must enter a script and select from one of seven voices.

Now every one of your video ads can have a voice-over, including ads that are already uploaded.

Automated voice-overs are available in English, Filipino, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Malaysian, Mandarin, Spanish, and Swedish.

Google Ads Asset Storage

Google is introducing a centrally located asset library to improve how images and videos are organized, accessed, and created.

This feature is most useful for marketing teams where multiple members are collaborating on the same campaigns.

In a blog post, Google states:

“With the asset library, images and videos are available to users across your Google Ads account in a visual-first experience. You and your colleagues can view, import and organize creative assets from both past and present campaigns. This makes sharing, collaboration and consistency easy.”

A centrally located asset library eliminates the need to upload assets more than once. You can access the same images and video across all campaigns.

This feature is available in Performance Max, Discovery, App, Local, Display campaigns, and some ad extensions.

Sources: Google Ads Help, Google Ads & Commerce Blog.

Featured Image: Screenshot from blog.google/products/ads-commerce, July 2022.