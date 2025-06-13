Google Launches Audio AI Overviews In Search Labs Test

Google has launched Audio Overviews, a new test feature in Search Labs. It creates audio summaries of search results using Google’s latest Gemini AI models.

How Audio Overviews Work

Audio Overviews turn Google Search results into audio content. When Google thinks an audio overview might help, you’ll see an option to create a short audio summary right on the results page.

You can see how the interface looks in the example below:

After clicking the button to generate the summary, Google will process the information in the SERP and create an audio snippet.

Google says the feature helps users “get a lay of the land” when searching for topics they are unfamiliar with.

Audio Overviews retains the primary value of Google Search by displaying web pages directly within the audio player. This allows users to click through to explore specific sources.

Technical Requirements and Limitations

To use Audio Overviews, you must sign up for the experiment through Search Labs, Google’s testing platform for new search features. The feature only works in English and only for users in the United States right now.

After clicking the “Generate Audio Overview” button, creation can take up to 40 seconds. Once it’s done, the audio plays directly on the page.

Google has built-in ways for users to give feedback with thumbs-up or thumbs-down ratings. This feedback will likely help Google refine the feature before making it available to a wider audience.

AI Content Considerations

Google is upfront about the technology being experimental. The company notes that “content and voices in this experience are created with AI” and warn that “generative AI is experimental, so there may be inaccuracies and audio glitches.”

While Google emphasizes that Audio Overviews direct users to source content, some publishers may see this as part of a broader trend that reduces click-throughs from search. If AI-generated summaries satisfy user intent too well, they could further shift attention away from original creators.

Google’s inclusion of visible web links in the audio player suggests an effort to maintain attribution. Still, it’s unclear how effective these links are at driving traffic compared to traditional search listings.

Looking Ahead

Audio Overviews mark another step in Google’s efforts to make Search more multimodal and accessible. By offering spoken summaries powered by generative AI, the company is testing how voice-first experiences might complement traditional search behaviors.

While the feature prioritizes linking to source content, its long-term impact on publisher traffic and content attribution remains to be seen.

As with other generative AI experiments in Search, how users respond will likely shape whether and how Google expands this format.