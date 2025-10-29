Google Labs & DeepMind Launch Pomelli AI Marketing Tool

Google Labs, in partnership with Google DeepMind, introduced Pomelli, an AI experiment designed to help small-to-medium-sized businesses generate on-brand marketing campaigns.

The tool is now in public beta in English in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

What’s Pomelli?

Business DNA Profile Creation

Pomelli analyzes a business’s website and existing images to automatically build a “Business DNA” profile.

The profile includes tone of voice, color palette, fonts, and visual style. All generated content uses this profile to keep copy and visuals consistent across channels.

See a demonstration in the video below:

AI-Generated Campaign Ideas

After creating the Business DNA profile, Pomelli suggests tailored campaign ideas for the business.

You can choose one of the suggested directions or type in your own prompt to generate content for a specific goal. This is aimed at reducing the time teams spend brainstorming angles and messaging.

On-Brand Creative Assets

Pomelli then creates branded marketing assets for social posts, websites, and ads.

You can edit the text and images inside the tool, then download the final versions for use across your channels.

Why This Matters

For small-to-medium-sized businesses without in-house design or copy resources, Pomelli may reduce reliance on external creative support.

The pitch from Google is that the tool helps produce brand-consistent campaigns faster, without needing to manually brief an agency or build every asset from scratch.

Looking Ahead

Pomelli is launching as an early Google Labs experiment.

Google says it may take time to get the experience right and is asking for feedback from businesses as part of the public beta.