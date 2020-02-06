Google is Expanding Shopping Ads to Gmail

Google Ads is notifying advertisers that standard Shopping campaigns will soon be able to reach Gmail users.

In an email sent out to Google Ads advertisers, the company says Shopping ads will be eligible to appear on Gmail starting on the week of March 4, 2020. This includes both Product Shopping ads and Showcase Shopping ads.

When Shopping ads are rolled out to Gmail, data will be reported under the Google Display Network. Standard Shopping campaigns will be automatically enabled to run on Gmail, as long as the campaigns are opted into “YouTube, Gmail, and Discover.”

Advertisers can ensure their Shopping campaigns are eligible to serve on Gmail by following the steps below:

Sign in to Google Ads

Select a standard Shopping campaign in the Campaigns tab

Click the Settings tab

Under “Networks,” look for a checkbox next to “YouTube, Gmail, and Discover.”

If the box is checked, then your Shopping campaigns are eligible to display on Gmail. Besides that, there’s no further action needed on the advertiser’s behalf.

Special thanks to Amy Bishop for sharing this information on Twitter.

For further assistant with Google Shopping campaigns, see the resources below: