Google: Invalid Ad Traffic From Deceptive Serving Down 40%

Google reports a 40% drop in invalid ad traffic tied to deceptive or disruptive ad serving practices, citing internal global data.

A company blog post explains that Google’s Ad Traffic Quality team collaborated with Google Research and Google DeepMind on new AI applications that expand content review and enforcement across Google’s ad platforms.

Google states:

“Invalid traffic — ad activity that doesn’t come from a real person with genuine interest — wastes ad budgets and erodes trust. We’re using large language models to keep advertisers, publishers and users even safer on our platforms.”

What’s New

Google says the latest protections analyze multiple signals at once.

The systems review app and web content, ad placements, and user interactions to identify behaviors associated with invalid traffic.

According to Google, these applications have significantly improved content review at scale and led to a 40% reduction in invalid traffic stemming from deceptive or disruptive ad-serving practices.

How It Works

Google describes a multi-layered strategy. Large language models assist with content understanding and pattern detection, while automated filters, manual reviews, and research-driven takedowns continue to enforce policies.

The goal is to spot deceptive or disruptive ad serving more precisely, so policy-violating placements are removed faster.

Google also says advertisers aren’t charged for invalid traffic. Automated and manual checks apply credits even if an ad served.

The company frames these updates as part of a two‑decade effort to uphold the integrity of the digital ad ecosystem.

Why This Matters

If you manage media buying or measurement, fewer deceptive serving impressions and clicks should mean cleaner signals in account reporting.

That can make it easier to evaluate reach and engagement without noise from invalid activity.

Continue to monitor for unusual shifts and ensure placements align with Google’s policies as enforcement scales.