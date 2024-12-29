Google Gemini Deep Research May Erode Website Earnings

There’s a compelling theory floating around that Google’s AI agent, called Deep Research, could negatively impact affiliate sites. If true, not only would this impact affiliate site earnings, it could also decrease ad revenues and web traffic and to informational sites, including to the “lucky” sites that are linked to by Google’s AI research assistant.

Gemini Deep Research

Gemini Deep Research is a new tool available to premium subscribers to Gemini Advanced. Deep Research takes a user’s queries and researches an answer on the web then generates a report. The research can be further refined to produce increasingly precise results.

Google rolled out Deep Research on December 11th. It describes it as a time-saver that creates a research plan and once approved will carry out the research.

Google explains:

“Deep Research uses AI to explore complex topics on your behalf and provide you with findings in a comprehensive, easy-to-read report, and is a first look at how Gemini is getting even better at tackling complex tasks to save you time. Under your supervision, Deep Research does the hard work for you. After you enter your question, it creates a multi-step research plan for you to either revise or approve. Once you approve, it begins deeply analyzing relevant information from across the web on your behalf.”

Deep Research presents a report that features a summary and recommendations. If searching for a product it will summarize the pros and cons with enough data that a user won’t need to click a link to visit a site, they can just go directly to a retailer and purchase the product, thereby eliminating the possibility of a site visitor clicking an affiliate link from a review website and depriving that informational site of revenue.

According to an article by Marie Haynes on YouKnowAI, the thoroughness of the summary generated by Gemini Deep Research negates the need to visit a websites, thereby depriving the site of affiliate link revenue.

YouKnowAI explains:

“…perhaps sites like foodnetwork.com will get clicks and subsequent affiliate sales. I’ve found in my own research so far that I’m not clicking on sites as I get what I need to know from the research and then go to official sites or perhaps Amazon, or stores near me to purchase. …The obvious question here is what happens when sites like foodnetwork.com and seriouseats.com see a reduction in traffic? “

If it’s true that Gemini Deep Research users won’t need to visit sites to make up their minds then it’s possible that this new tool will also negatively affect web traffic and advertising revenue.

Is Google Out Of Touch With The Web Ecosystem?

In a recent interview, Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, insisted that Google cares about the web ecosystem. When asked how Google supports the web ecosystem he struggled to articulate an answer. After a long series of uhms and false starts he started talking about how Google’s own YouTube platform enables multinational media corporations to monetize their intellectual properties on YouTube.

“He avoids mentioning websites, speaking in the abstract about the “ecosystem” and then when he runs out of things to say changes course and begins speaking about how Google compensates copyright holders who sign up for YouTube’s Content ID program. He answered: ‘Look I… uh… It’s a… very important question… uhm… look I… I… think… I think more than any other company… look you know… we for a long time through… you know… be it in search making sure… while it’s often debated, we spend a lot of time thinking about the traffic we send to the ecosystem. Even through the moment through the transition over the past couple of years. It’s an important priority for us.'”

This Is Why Google CEO’s Explanation Falls Short

1. YouTube is not the web ecosystem, it’s Google’s own platform.

2. Multinational mega corporations are not web creators.

Pichai’s answer sent the unintended message that Google is completely out of touch with web creators and if the author of the article about Google Gemini’s Deep Research tool is correct, this is further proof that Google continues to focus on providing information to users at the expense of creators.

Is Gemini Deep Research Harvesting Data Without Giving Back?

There’s an old television episode of The Twilight Zone called To Serve Man that relates the story of a benevolent race of aliens who bring advanced technologies that allow humans to live in peace, with food security and prosperity for everyone. As evidence of their good intentions they give the world a book written in an alien language that’s titled To Serve Man. The episode ends when government cryptographers translate the book and discover that it’s a cookbook and that the aliens true intentions are to farm humans as a food source.

Google’s mission statement promising “to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful” also seems like proof of their good intentions. However, the mission statement doesn’t explicitly say that Google will refer users to the sources of information. It only promises to organize and provide the information itself in a way that’s accessible and useful. While referring users to the creators of the information could be a part of making information accessible and useful, it’s not explicitly stated; it’s not even implied in the mission statement.

Is Google Gemini Deep Research further proof that Google is harvesting websites as an information source?

If you’re a creator, does it make you feel farmed?

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Nomad_Soul