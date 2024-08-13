Google’s Gemini To Gain ‘Deep Research’ Feature

Google has revealed plans to expand the capabilities of its AI assistant Gemini, introducing a new feature called “Deep Research.” This announcement came via social media following the company’s recent ‘Made By Google’ event.

According to Google’s post, Gemini will soon be able to “do in-depth research for you and synthesize the info to give you a simple, comprehensive plan.”

Google says this feature will be launched “in the next few weeks,” along with other functionalities showcased at the event.

How Deep Research Works

The Deep Research tool is designed to assist users with complex tasks, such as gathering information from multiple sources and compiling comprehensive reports.

Google provided an example showing how the feature might help a restaurant owner research the process of adding a sidewalk café in Seattle.

In the example, Gemini outlines its approach to creating a guide that includes permit requirements, application steps, shelter specifications, timelines, costs, and case studies.

Gemini informs the user it will research web pages, analyze results, and create a full report.

Potential Applications & Limitations

Google describes the tool as being “designed to help you with making big decisions, navigating multiple sources, or getting started on a project you might not know about.”

However, Google hasn’t provided any sample reports or details about its data-sourcing methods.

This development could impact how users interact with search engines and process information.

Instead of manually sifting through multiple web pages, people might rely on Gemini to compile and synthesize information from various sources.

Unanswered Questions

Gemini’s full research capabilities and potential impact on search habits are unclear. Google’s keeping quiet on specifics, functionality, and rollout plans.

We’ll be watching to see how this research tool performs and monitoring potential ripple effects on the search ecosystem.

Featured Image: mundissima/Shutterstock