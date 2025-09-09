Google Gemini Adds Audio File Uploads After Being Top User Request

Google’s Gemini app now accepts audio file uploads, answering what the company acknowledges was its most requested feature.

For marketers and content teams, it means you can push recordings straight into Gemini for analysis, summaries, and repurposed content without jumping between tools.

Josh Woodward, VP at Google Labs and Gemini, announced the change on X:

“You can now upload any file to @GeminiApp. Including the #1 request: audio files are now supported!”

What’s New

Gemini can now ingest audio files in the same multi-file workflow you already use for documents and images.

You can attach up to 10 files per prompt, and files inside ZIP archives are supported, which helps when you want to upload raw tracks or several interview takes together.

Limits

Free plan : total audio length up to 10 minutes per prompt; up to 5 prompts per day.

: total audio length up to 10 minutes per prompt; up to 5 prompts per day. AI Pro and AI Ultra : total audio length up to 3 hours per prompt.

: total audio length up to 3 hours per prompt. Per prompt: up to 10 files across supported formats. Details are listed in Google’s Help Center.

Why This Matters

If your team works with podcasts, webinars, interviews, or customer calls, this closes a gap that often forced a separate transcription step.

You can upload a full interview and turn it into show notes, pull quotes, or a working draft in one place. It also helps meeting-heavy teams: a recorded strategy session can become action items and a brief without exporting to another tool first.

For agencies and networks, batching multiple episodes or takes into one prompt reduces friction in weekly workflows.

The practical win is fewer handoffs: source audio goes in, and the outlines, summaries, and excerpts you need come out. Inside the same system you already use for text prompting.

Quick Tip

Upload your audio together with any supporting context in the same prompt. That gives Gemini the grounding it needs to produce cleaner summaries and more accurate excerpts.

If you’re testing on the free tier, plan around the 10-minute ceiling; longer content is best on AI Pro or Ultra.

Looking Ahead

Google’s limits pages do change, so keep an eye on total length, file-count rules, and any new guardrails that affect longer recordings or larger teams. Also watch for deeper Workspace tie-ins (for example, easier handoffs from Meet recordings) that would streamline getting audio into Gemini without manual uploads.

Featured Image: Photo Agency/Shutterstock