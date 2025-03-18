Google Expands AI Overviews To Thousands More Health Queries

Google is expanding AI overviews to “thousands more health topics,” per an announcement at the company’s health-focused ‘The Check Up’ event.

The event included developments spanning research, wearable technology, and medical records.

Here’s more about how Google is refining health results in Search.

AI Overviews For Health Queries

Google is showing AI overviews for more health-related queries.

Compared to other types of questions, this topic has had fewer AI overviews. Now, these overviews will be available for more queries and in more languages.

Google states:

“Now, using AI and our best-in-class quality and ranking systems, we’ve been able to expand these types of overviews to cover thousands more health topics. We’re also expanding to more countries and languages, including Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese, starting on mobile.”

Google notes health-focused advancements to its Gemini models will go into summarizing information for health topics.

With these updates, Google claims AI overviews for health queries are “more relevant, comprehensive and continue to meet a high bar for clinical factuality.”

New “What People Suggest” Feature

Google is introducing a new feature for health queries called “What People Suggest.”

It uses AI to organize perspectives from online discussions and to analyze what people with similar health conditions are saying.

For example, someone with arthritis looking for exercise recommendations could use this feature to learn what works for others with the same condition.

See an example below.

“What People Suggest” is currently available only on mobile devices in the U.S.

Broader Health AI Initiatives

The search updates were part of a larger set of health technology announcements at The Check Up event. Google also revealed:

Medical Records APIs in Health Connect for managing health data across applications

FDA clearance for Loss of Pulse Detection on Pixel Watch 3

An AI co-scientist built on Gemini 2.0 to help biomedical researchers

TxGemma, a collection of open models for AI-powered drug discovery

Capricorn, an AI tool for pediatric oncology treatment developed with Princess Máxima Center

Looking Ahead

Hallucination remains a problem for AI models. While Gemini may have upgrades that make it more accurate, it will still be wrong at least sometimes.

Google’s inclusion of personal experiences alongside medical websites marks a shift, recognizing people value both clinical information and real-world perspectives.

Health publishers should be aware that this could affect search visibility but may also increase chances of appearing for more queries or the “What People Suggest” section.