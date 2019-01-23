Google Expands Access to 15-Second Non-Skippable Video Ads

Google is giving all advertisers the ability to run 15-second non-skippable video ads.

Previously, these ads were only available to select advertisers through YouTube reservation, which is similar to Google Preferred.

Google is bringing the 15-second non-skippable video ad format from YouTube over to Google Ads and Display and Video 360.

In an announcement, the company states:

“Today we’re expanding access to advertisers running auction campaigns. Recognizing that advertisers should have access to the full range of creative options regardless of how they buy – whether in advance via reservation or in the Google Ads auction.”

Advertisers can utilize 15-second non-skippable video ads by going to Google Ads or Display and Video 360 and setting up a new campaign

The ads will be displayed across YouTube and Google video ad partners.

Google notes that it will continue to have protections in its ad system to cap the number of ads a user sees.

So expanded access to these ads should not affect the overall YouTube user experience.

Google will start expanding access today, with full availability coming in the next few weeks.