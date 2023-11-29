Google Enhances Search With Support For Organization Meta Data

Google is expanding support for organization structured data markup, allowing companies to provide additional details about themselves in search results.

With this update, Google will use the markup to showcase company details in knowledge panels and other visual elements on the search results page.

This helps users find essential information about organizations they search for.

What’s Changing?

Since 2013, Google has allowed sites to use “logo” and “url” markup to specify the image and link for their logo in search results.

Now, Google enables sites to include further information like their name, address, contact info, and business identifiers.

Google keeps the existing logo structured data guidelines and merges them with the broader organization markup documentation.

Changes In Search Console

The logo report in Google Search Console and tests in the Rich Results Test tool have transitioned to more comprehensive organization markup validations.

The Rich Results Test allows testing organization markup by submitting a URL or code snippet. This provides instant feedback on whether markup is implemented correctly.

What Do Websites Need To Do?

Sites with logo markup don’t need to change anything – Google will recognize it. However, Google encourages adding the new organization fields if applicable.

Providing additional organization details can make companies eligible to display expanded knowledge panels, like Google’s recently launched merchant panels.

For local businesses, Google recommends using both local business and organization markup. Online-only companies should utilize the “OnlineBusiness” subtype of organization markup.

Looking Ahead

These additions aim to make it simpler for businesses and organizations to help users find accurate details in Google Search results.

This update also exemplifies why it can be beneficial for sites to implement structured data markup even when Google doesn’t yet utilize it for rich result enhancements.

While specific markup properties may not drive visible improvements, they position sites to benefit when Google’s systems gain the ability to process and display new kinds of structured data. The work done today can power enhancements down the road.

As Google expands its structured data capabilities, markup that wasn’t previously supported may eventually become eligible for special search features.

Featured Image: G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock