Google Drops Search Console Reporting For Six Structured Data Types

Google annnounced it will stop reporting on six previously deprecated structured data types in Search Console.

The change also removes them from the Rich Results Test and the list of Search appearance filters. API responses continue through December.

What’s Changing

Reporting and testing will end for:

Course Info

Claim Review

Estimated Salary

Learning Video

Special Announcement

Vehicle Listing.

Book Actions isn’t included in this reporting change.

For Bulk Data Export, deprecated Search appearance fields will be returned as NULL by October. Google recommends using the IS operator in BigQuery to future-proof queries.

Background

In June, Google said it would phase out seven structured data types in Search results: Book Actions, Course Info, Claim Review, Estimated Salary, Learning Video, Special Announcement, and Vehicle Listing.

Google said this simplification doesn’t affect rankings.

Google wrote:

“We believe this change contributes to a cleaner, more focused Search results page for everyone.”

What To Do Now

If you export Search Console data, update any queries or dashboards that rely on these appearances.

Switch conditional logic to IS checks so queries keep working when fields become NULL .

You don’t need to remove the markup for ranking reasons; the change affects reporting and visual enhancements, not eligibility to be indexed or ranked.

Looking Ahead

Google says it will continue supporting structured data types that help people evaluate content, while deprecating lower-value displays. Expect further streamlining over time.

