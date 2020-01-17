Google’s Desktop Search Results Get a New Look & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in to this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock to hear Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld deliver the latest digital marketing news.

Jess tells you about Google’s desktop facelift, featuring more favicons and less-prominent ad labeling.

Greg talks about the plethora of announcements from the previous week.

Chrome is doing away with apps, user-agent strings, and eventually, third party cookies.

Did Google listen to our show and hear Greg’s complaints about Google Shopping?

Probably not, but we’re really excited about the new organic shoppable listings!

The bid simulator is now available for target CPA campaigns and the budget simulator can be used with maximize clicks and maximize conversions.

If you use maximize clicks, you may want to tune in for some free advice from Jess Budde.

Time to annotate your accounts! Google announced the update on January 13 and said it was nearly done rolling out by January 16.

Shep talks about the new tool that will help advertisers annotate their accounts and group campaigns together for reporting purposes. Then she shares an example that’s definitely not dry January approved.

In our ICYMI segment, Marie Haynes shares a screenshot that speaks for itself. Thank you Dr. Josh Funk, Danny Sullivan, and Google My Business Support for this quality content.

Then, we answer these important marketing questions during our lightning round.

Who will soon be eligible for live streaming on LinkedIn?

What is the name of Group Nine’s shiny new ecommerce ad product?

What are the names of the Duggar children?

When will Microsoft Advertising get rid of average position reporting?

Where can you find Nick Cage deepfakes, but not political deepfakes?

Why doesn’t Gwyneth Paltrow want to sell her products on Amazon?

How are advertisers sneaking emojis into their Google Ads listings?

Plus, we’re talking pharmaceutical ads, German workout videos, Star Trek vs. Star Wars, and a whole lot more nonsense.

