Google Ads Introduces Bid Simulator Support for Smart Bidding

Google Ads is rolling out bid simulator support for the Target ROAS (return on ad spend) bid strategy, as well as a new budget simulator.

This marks the first time bid simulator support has been available for a smart bidding campaign. Previously, bid simulators have only been available for campaigns using manual bidding or Target CPA.

Bid simulators help advertisers understand their potential performance at different ad levels. The Target ROAS bid simulator shows the relationship between a ROAS target and a campaign’s key metrics.

Using this tool, advertisers can see how a higher target would impact their campaign performance. The bid simulator will use data from auctions over the past 7 days to show what would have happened with a higher target, assuming everything else stayed the same.

New Budget Simulator

Similar to how the bid simulator works, Google Ads’ new budget simulator will show how changes in budget could have impacted performance. This tool will allow advertisers to find their ideal budget allocation across campaigns.

Google Ads’ new budget simulator can be used for campaigns that use maximize clicks or maximize conversions.