Get Your Report for Free!
Advertisement

Google Ads Introduces Bid Simulator Support for Smart Bidding

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 164
    SHARES
  • 800
    READS
Google Ads Introduces Bid Simulator Support for Smart Bidding

Google Ads is rolling out bid simulator support for the Target ROAS (return on ad spend) bid strategy, as well as a new budget simulator.

This marks the first time bid simulator support has been available for a smart bidding campaign. Previously, bid simulators have only been available for campaigns using manual bidding or Target CPA.

Bid simulators help advertisers understand their potential performance at different ad levels. The Target ROAS bid simulator shows the relationship between a ROAS target and a campaign’s key metrics.

Using this tool, advertisers can see how a higher target would impact their campaign performance. The bid simulator will use data from auctions over the past 7 days to show what would have happened with a higher target, assuming everything else stayed the same.

Google Ads Introduces Bid Simulator Support for Smart Bidding

New Budget Simulator

Similar to how the bid simulator works, Google Ads’ new budget simulator will show how changes in budget could have impacted performance. This tool will allow advertisers to find their ideal budget allocation across campaigns.

Google Ads Introduces Bid Simulator Support for Smart Bidding

Google Ads’ new budget simulator can be used for campaigns that use maximize clicks or maximize conversions.

CategoryNewsPaid Search
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next
ok