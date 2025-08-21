Google Confirms New Google Verified Badge for Local Services Ads

Google just announced a new unifying identity for its Local Services Ads (LSAs) verification badges.

Called Google Verified, the badge will replace several different trust signals that advertisers and consumers have been seeing over the years.

This includes the Google Guaranteed, Google Screened, License Verified by Google, and the Money Back Guarantee program.

Starting in October 2025, eligible LSAs that pass the necessary screenings will display this streamlined mark: a single badge designed to communicate credibility in a more consistent way.

Why is Google Consolidating Badges?

In the past, Google’s verification system was fragmented.

Different types of businesses had different badges, and consumers were left guessing what each one actually meant. Was a “Screened” provider more trustworthy than a “Guaranteed” one? Did a license verification carry more weight than a money-back promise?

The lack of consistency made it harder for advertisers to explain their value and for consumers to make decisions.

By rolling everything into one identity, Google Verified aims to simplify the process for everyone involved.

The badge will not only appear across Local Service Ads but will also include transparency for consumers. When a user taps or hovers over the badge, they can see the specific checks a business has passed.

How Does This Change Impact Advertisers?

For marketers and business owners, the simplified badge system removes some of the confusion around what signals matter.

Instead of juggling multiple programs, the message is now clear: your business is either Google Verified, or it’s not.

That said, the bar for participation may feel higher. Businesses that don’t keep their documentation, licensing, and other requirements up to date risk losing the badge.

Since Google has indicated it may only show the badge when it predicts it will help users make decisions, credibility and visibility could become even more closely linked.

In short, advertisers who maintain verification stand to benefit from increased trust, while those who lag behind could see their ads appear less competitive.

This update doesn’t require marketers to overhaul their entire strategy by any means. However, there are a few practical steps you can take to ensure a smooth transition by October.

Review eligibility now. Make sure your licenses, insurance, and background checks are up-to-date before October.

Build in reminders. Treat verification like an ongoing compliance process, not a one-time task.

Educate clients or internal teams. If you manage LSA campaigns for others, help them understand that the badge isn't just a cosmetic update. It reflects ongoing credibility.

Monitor performance post-launch. Once the new badge rolls out, watch for shifts in click-thru rate (CTR) and conversion rates. If verification gives a measurable lift, you'll want to highlight that value in your reporting.

A Shift Toward Ongoing Trust

Google Verified may look like a rebrand on the surface, but it’s also a signal that trust in digital advertising is moving toward continuous validation.

For businesses, this means credibility is not something you earn once; it’s something you prove over and over again.

For advertisers, the key takeaway is simple: don’t treat this as a one-time update. Verification will become an expectation, not a nice-to-have, and it could influence not just how consumers view your ads but how often those ads are shown.