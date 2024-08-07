Register For Free
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. PPC

Google’s AI Now Chooses Your Local Ad Photos

Google introduces AI photo selection for Local Services Ads, potentially impacting ad rankings and engagement.

  • Google now auto-selects photos for Local Services Ads.
  • Image selection may impact ad ranking and engagement.
  • Advertisers should upload 3-5 high-quality, original photos.

Google has announced a new update to its Local Services Ads (LSA) platform, implementing an automated photo selection feature.

Ginny Marvin, Google Ads Liaison, revealed that the company will now choose photos from advertisers’ LSA profiles to display in their ads.

According to the announcement, this change is designed to increase ad engagement. The selection process will be based on an image’s perceived likelihood of improving user interaction with the advertisement.

Key Points of the Update:

  1. Photo inclusion may affect ad ranking
  2. Google recommends uploading 3-5 images to LSA profiles
  3. Photos should be high-quality, relevant, and original
  4. Not all ads will consistently include photos

Impact On Advertisers

This update introduces a new variable for Local Services advertisers to consider.

While Google suggests that adding photos could improve ad rankings, the actual impact remains to be seen.

Advertisers may need to reassess their visual content strategies in light of this change.

Photo Requirements & Recommendations

Google says photos must be high quality, relevant to the advertiser’s work, and original.

The company explicitly states that copied or stolen images are not permitted. Advertisers can manage their photos through the Profile and Budget page in their LSA dashboard.

Variable Photo Display

It’s important to note that photo inclusion in ads is not guaranteed. Google states that ad appearance will vary depending on user queries and other unspecified factors.

This variability may present challenges for advertisers seeking to control their ad presentation consistently.

As this feature rolls out, local service providers using Google’s advertising platform must monitor its effects on their ad performance and adjust their strategies accordingly.

How This Can Help You

This LSA update matters for digital marketers and local businesses.

It changes how visuals impact local service ads, potentially shaking up ad performance and user engagement.

What it means for LSA advertisers:

  • Better visibility: Good photos could boost your ad placement.
  • More clicks: Eye-catching visuals might up your CTR.
  • Edge over competitors: Quick adapters could get ahead.
  • Time-saver: No more manual image selection headaches.

What it means for marketers and agencies:

  • New optimization angles: Fresh ways to tweak LSA campaigns.
  • Added value for clients: Guide them on nailing their LSA imagery.
  • Data insights: Track how this change impacts performance metrics.

Keep a close eye on your LSA performance and be ready to pivot. Savvy marketers can turn this update into a win for their local ad game.

Featured Image: Mamun sheikh K/Shutterstock

Category News PPC
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...

Google’s AI Now Chooses Your Local Ad Photos

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement