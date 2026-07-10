Google Business Profiles Showing Empty Review Dashboards

Google Business Profile owners are seeing a message in their review dashboards that reads “You have no reviews yet,” even when their public listings still show hundreds of reviews.

Complaint threads began to rise in the Google Business Profile Community forum on July 9, as people reported that the reply panel shows zero reviews, while the listing above it displays the public review count.

In one case flagged by Amy Toman, a volunteer Google Product Expert, the listing showed 916 reviews at the top and “no reviews yet” in the reply section directly below.

In the cases reported so far, the public review count has stayed the same even when the dashboard panel shows none. Google hasn’t confirmed the cause, and it isn’t affecting every profile under management.

The Bigger Pattern

This is the second review problem to reach Business Profiles in about a week. Around July 3, people reported a different issue where review counts disappeared from live listings and some profiles were blocked from accepting new reviews.

On that earlier issue, Google confirmed there was a problem. Toman relayed that Google was aware of the missing reviews. On July 9, she posted an update that Google considered that issue resolved and expected the reviews to return, though she suggested allowing a day or two.

Display bug or removal

The two problems look alike but have different causes. A display bug leaves the review in Google’s system but stops it from showing, while a removal takes the review down, often after spam-detection systems flag a profile.

You can tell them apart because a dashboard problem may clear once Google corrects the interface or the data catches up. If reviews are removed from the public listing, the next step is to document what’s missing and contact Business Profile support.

Why This Matters

Reviews really matter when it comes to helping others decide whether to choose your listing over a nearby competitor. If your dashboard appears empty, it might seem like you’ve lost that trust signal, even if your public listing hasn’t changed. Checking the live profile first can help you determine whether it’s just a display issue or there are actually fewer reviews.

Looking Ahead

Google still hasn’t explained what’s causing the current dashboard issue or said when it expects the review panel to return to normal. Until then, you can compare the dashboard against the public listing to confirm whether reviews are missing or only failing to appear in the management interface.

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