Google Brings Loyalty Offerings To Merchant Retailers

Google has announced a new set of Merchant loyalty offerings, giving retailers a way to surface existing member perks.

Retailers who have loyalty offerings to their customers, such exclusive pricing, shipping, and points, can now show across both free listings and paid Shopping ads.

In addition to the loyalty offering, Google Ads is introducing a new loyalty goal to help brands optimize toward higher-value customers rather than focusing purely on short-term clicks.

The move, which officially launched on August 26, 2025, signals Google’s deeper investment in connecting retention strategies with its commerce ecosystem.

For retailers already managing robust loyalty programs, this rollout could be an opportunity to strengthen visibility and attract repeat shoppers directly within Google surfaces.

What is the New Loyalty Offering?

Merchant Center retailers can now activate a loyalty add-on within Merchant Center to display member benefits in Google Shopping results.

This includes member-only pricing, shipping perks, or points. This can appear across Search, the Shopping tab, free listings, as well as Wallet.

To go along with this loyalty offering, Google Ads is now offering a loyalty goal.

This gives advertisers the ability to steer Smart Bidding toward audiences with a higher lifetime value. This means campaign optimization shifts from a narrow one-time transaction focus to a longer-term view that considers repeat purchases and retention.

Where do Loyalty Perks Show Up?

Loyalty benefits can now appear across multiple touchpoints. Shoppers may see a member price next to the standard price or a shipping perk highlighted in listings.

In the United States, retailers using Customer Match can show personalized loyalty annotations to identified members.

Google also allows member pricing to appear for unknown members in the U.S. and Australia, with more countries currently in beta testing.

This shift makes loyalty more visible during product research and comparison, when shoppers are deciding where to buy.

Who Can Take Advantage of Loyalty Offerings?

The program is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Australia. Merchants must have an existing loyalty program and enable the loyalty add-on within Merchant Center.

To qualify, member pricing discounts must be at least 5% off or five units of local currency. Only national-level loyalty pricing is supported, and if a site-wide promotion is running, that will override any member pricing in ads.

Importantly, retailers need to use the dedicated “loyalty_program” attribute in their product feed. This supplies details like:

Member price

Points

Shipping benefits

Other member perks.

Google requires consistency between submitted feed data and what appears on-site.

Customer Match is required to show known-member personalization in ads within the U.S. Google is also piloting its use in free listings.

How do Retailers Get Started?

Retailers should begin by enabling the loyalty add-on in Merchant Center. Membership tiers and benefits must be clearly defined.

Feeds should be updated with the correct “loyalty_program” attributes. Customer Match lists need to be uploaded and kept current to unlock personalization for U.S. shoppers.

From there, testing the new loyalty goal in Google Ads will be key. Advertisers should compare performance against other bid strategies and review Merchant Center’s loyalty reporting to measure impact.

Highlighting Membership Value

Google’s loyalty features give retailers new ways to highlight membership value where it matters most: at the point of discovery. By surfacing perks in Search and Shopping, brands can differentiate themselves before the click.

The addition of a loyalty goal also encourages smarter optimization. Campaigns can focus not just on conversion volume but on the quality and long-term value of customers.

For retailers with established loyalty programs, this rollout is worth exploring now. It connects retention strategies with acquisition in a way that could drive measurable impact.