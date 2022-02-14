Google Analytics: What’s A Good Bounce Rate In 2022? [Podcast]

We know. Bounce rates and marketing analytics can be confusing.

What should your bounce rate be?

What’s a good bounce rate for your industry?

In 2022, the answer lies within your business model.

On February 18, 2022, at 3 PM ET, Kayle Larkin, a data-driven SEM strategist at Larkin SEO, will join me on the SEJ Show to demystify bounce rates and help you get the most from your traffic.

And you can catch it live on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube or download it wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Kayle will help you break out of the comparative mindset, learn your actual best bounce rate, and truly improve your business’ growth.

Kayle Larkin, Data-driven SEM Strategist at Larkin SEO, On The SEJ Show

Kayle is the “legit” Analytics + SEM consultant for B2B and eCom companies worldwide. She also made GA’s list of “Women in Analytics” for 2020.

She has written guides on using Google Analytics to build profitable marketing campaigns on Search Engine Journal and Ahrefs. Her guides have also been shared on Twitter and LinkedIn by Google Analytics.

It is a joy for her to work with people and make analytics straightforward and accessible for every marketer.

We can't wait to hear what Kayle says about bounce rates on the Search Engine Journal show on February 18, 2022, at 3 PM ET.

Have questions? Ask below

