Google Analytics & AdSense Don’t Get a Core Web Vitals Pass

Google’s Martin Splitt discussed Google products and why they don’t get a break core web vitals scoring. Just like other third party web add-ons, Google’s products can negatively affect core web vitals scores.

Google Products Slow Websites Down

Google Ads and other products can slow a website down. It’s a source of frustration to many publishers that the Google AdSense code is one of the biggest core web vitals offenders.

One would think that Google would give its own ad network a pass. But that’s not the case and Martin explains the reasons why.

Loren Baker, founder of Search Engine Journal noted that Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Tags can negatively affect core web vitals scores.

Martin Splitt nodded in agreement.

All Third Party Add-ons Treated the Same

Martin explained that Google Search doesn’t differentiate between third party add-ons, even those from Google.

From the search side, when it comes to the core web vitals, everything is treated the same.

Martin explained:

“Yeah. If it makes it slower it makes it slower. It doesn’t matter where it comes from, if it’s from Google or not.”

Google Search is Separated from the Rest of Google

Martin went on to relate how Google Search is separated from the rest of the company, with no help or assistance given from the search side to the departments outside of search.

Martin Splitt:

“And that’s something that people need to understand that Google Search as the search engine that you are using and as the search engine that you’re working with is very well separated from the rest of Google. And that’s for the reason that it would be unfair to favor our products, right? I would not be okay with us saying like oh yeah, no sure, we’ll give analytics and ads a pass and every other ad provider or any other analytics provider has to deal with the fact that they need to actually optimize for core web vitals. We don’t do that. Everyone gets the same playing field and obviously sometimes people at Google try to be like, hey (garbled) can you help us with this and we’re like here’s the webmaster forum, here’s the office hours, here’s the documentation that’s what you get. It’s public support channels for everyone including Googlers. That’s why I find it very risky when people are like, oh well we will be using X because it’s a Google thing. It doesn’t matter. If it makes your website slower it makes your website slower.”

Loren Baker observed:

“And then also Analytics is front-end implementation, so there are ways to change how it’s implemented on this side too.”

Core Web Vitals and Third Party Apps

Admittedly it can be somewhat of a pain to get the core web vitals scores up. The solutions for dealing with Google products is the same as with any other third party app. There is no advantage from using Google products in terms of search.

