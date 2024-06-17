Start Now
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Tools

Google Analytics Adds User Conversion Rate Metrics

Google Analytics helps businesses better track and improve conversions by adding user and session conversion rate metrics.

  • Google Analytics added new user conversion rate metrics.
  • Metrics show the percentage of users/sessions with key events.
  • Helps optimize marketing channels and user experiences.

Google has updated its popular Google Analytics platform with two new metrics for measuring user conversions.

The new “User Key Event Rate” and “Session Key Event Rate” metrics will appear automatically in the default User Acquisition and Traffic Acquisition reports.

Understanding The Metrics

User Key Event Rate

As detailed in Google’s documentation, the “User Key Event Rate” metric calculates the percentage of users performing a predefined key event action, such as purchasing or completing a sign-up process.

This metric is calculated by dividing the number of users who took the desired action by the total number of users.

Session Key Event Rate

The “Session Key Event Rate” metric measures the percentage of sessions that resulted in a key event conversion. It’s calculated by dividing the number of key events by the total number of sessions.

Automatically Calculated

These metrics are automatically populated in the User Acquisition and Traffic Acquisition reports, so there is no need for manual configuration.

Availability

Existing Google Analytics users who have integrated the User Acquisition and Traffic Acquisition reports into their report navigation will automatically see the new metrics reflected in their dashboards.

Why SEJ Cares

With a more granular view of user engagement and conversion rates, businesses can make more informed decisions about their marketing strategies.

How This Can Help You

Adding these user conversion metrics in Google Analytics reports can benefit businesses in several ways:

  • Better Conversion Tracking: Dedicated metrics for user and session conversion rates make tracking and measuring conversions easier, which is critical for evaluating marketing performance.
  • Optimize Acquisition Channels: Businesses can optimize their acquisition spending and strategies by gaining visibility into which channels and campaigns drive higher user and session conversion rates.
  • Improve User Experiences – Poor conversion rates may indicate issues with user experiences. These metrics allow businesses to identify pain points and iterate on improving user flows.
  • Measure Against Goals—Clear conversion metrics enable businesses to set targets and measure progress over time.

Featured Image: 3rdtimeluckystudio/Shutterstock

Category News Tools
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...

Google Analytics Adds User Conversion Rate Metrics

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement