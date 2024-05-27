Google Analytics Adds Direct Export To Google Sheets

Google has announced a new feature that allows you to export data from Google Analytics reports directly to Google Sheets.

This update enables deeper insights and easier collaboration among teams.

Streamlining Data Analysis

With the new “Export to Google Sheets” option, you can now transfer Google Analytics data to Google Sheets.

To export a report to Google Sheets, follow these steps:

Click “Share this report” in the top right corner of the report. Select “Download File”. Choose “Export to Google Sheets”.

The exported file will include up to 5,000 rows of data.

For more assistance, see Google’s help page.

Enhancing Collaboration & Sharing

In addition to exporting data to Google Sheets, you can share reports with a link.

This makes it easier to collaborate with team members and stakeholders.

Users must have the Viewer role at the property level to share a report link. Once the link is generated, it can be copied and shared with others.

Expanded Export Options

Google Analytics continues to support other export options. You can also download reports in PDF or CSV formats.

Additionally, you can connect Google Analytics to Looker Studio to share report data or utilize the Analytics Data API for advanced exporting capabilities.

Why SEJ Cares

The ability to export Google Analytics data directly to Google Sheets bridges the gap between data collection and analysis.

By streamlining the exporting process, Google has eliminated the need for manual data transfers and complex workarounds.

This saves valuable time and resources, allowing teams to focus on deriving meaningful insights and making data-driven decisions.

FAQ How can marketers export Google Analytics reports to Google Sheets? Click “Share this report” in the top right corner of the report.

Select “Download File”.

Choose “Export to Google Sheets”. What are the benefits of exporting Google Analytics data to Google Sheets? Facilitates deeper analysis by integrating data into a familiar spreadsheet format.

Enables easier collaboration among team members by providing a shareable link.

Removes the need for manual data transfers, saving time and reducing errors. What other export options are available in Google Analytics besides Google Sheets? PDF

CSV

Connecting to Looker Studio for sharing report data

Utilizing the Analytics Data API for advanced exporting capabilities

