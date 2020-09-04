Google Ads Tests Removal of Text Ads & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, 2020 has gone too far.

Hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld rant, rave, and roll their eyes over the latest updates from Google Ads.

But, not all the news is bad, the Microsoft Audience Network launched just in time to lift our spirits.

Google Ads announced that they will be limiting the amount of search query data available to advertisers effective September 1st, 2020.

Only queries that generated a “significant” number of clicks will be shown in search query reports moving forward, although the number that Google considers “significant” remains unclear.

Many advertisers are unhappy with the new policy and feel that they should have query information for all the clicks they’re paying for so they can have transparency on when their ads appear in the search results.

Many advertisers logged into their Google Ads accounts this week to find that they were no longer able to create new text ads, responsive search ads being the only search ad option available for new creation.

While many advertisers speculate that this is a precursor to a permanent change, Google has yet to confirm whether this is true.

Google Ads Passes UK DST fee on to advertisers

WELL #PPCChat #fees "As of November 1, 2020, a 2% UK DST Fee will be added to your next invoice or statement for ads served in the United Kingdom. The fee is driven by the new digital services tax in that country."@GoogleAds — Rachel (@PPCRachel) September 1, 2020

Google also announced this week that the 2% UK DST fee will be absorbed by advertisers who receive ad clicks from users in the United Kingdom.

Similar fees will be charged for clicks from users in Austria and Turkey and the fees will be added directly to advertisers’ invoices.

Microsoft Advertising finally unveiled its long-awaited interface redesign which will feel familiar to advertisers who use Google Ads.

In addition to handy new keyboard shortcuts and asset reporting for responsive search ads, Microsoft also rolled out the Microsoft Audience Network for image-based ads.

The Audience Network Planner tool lets advertisers explore reach with various targeting, budgets, and bids before setting up a campaign.

Even better, accounts with existing Google Display network campaigns will be able to import campaigns to run on the Microsoft Audience Network.

A new “licensable” badge in Google Image Search results will clearly indicate if images are available for websites to use legally.

The badge is powered by structured data and webmasters can add the licensable markup to images in Search Console.

LinkedIn will now show page managers insights on their followers including demographics, how they found the page, and when they followed it.

Follower lists can also be sorted by current company, industry, and location.

This week’s take of the week comes from James Webster, who actually found a useful recommendation from Google Ads (although the magic of Photoshop may have helped a bit).

Then, ICYMI, David Hermann points out that this might not be the best time to run in-stream video ads.

Pro-tip, turn off your in-stream video ad placements in FB now that election season is here. Further, be weary of video feed ads at this time too. Ask yourself, are you ok being placed between terrible news stories? If not, turn these placements off. — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) September 1, 2020

We answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment.

Who updated their election ad policy?

What is the latest update with the scroll to text featured snippet test?

When will Google Ads automatically update your conversion goal for campaigns?

Where can you find new political yard signs and what does it have to do with digital marketing?

Why you may not need to worry if your Facebook Ads were rejected for violating policy last week

How can you update Google Optimize experiences after they’ve already launched?

