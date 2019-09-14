Google Ads App Now Displays Campaign Optimization Scores

Google has updated the Google Ads app with support for campaign optimization scores.

Optimization score is a metric that was introduced last year – it’s designed to evaluate how well a Google Ads campaign is optimized.

The score ranges from 0% to 100%, with 100% meaning that your account is set up to perform at its full potential.

Previously, optimization score for Google Ads campaigns were only available on desktop.

Using the mobile app, advertisers can now review their optimization score as well as apply recommended changes immediately.

Recommendations provided by the app are prioritized according to what will have the greatest impact.

To view you optimization score on the Google Ads app just navigate to the ‘Recommendations’ section.

