Google Adds Spam Warning To Indexing API Documentation

Google has updated its Indexing API documentation to include a prominent warning about spam detection and potential consequences for misuse.

This change, observed in the API’s quickstart guide, highlights Google’s efforts to combat abuse of its indexing tools.

New Warning Targets API Abuse

The updated documentation now features the following statement:

“All submissions through the Indexing API undergo rigorous spam detection. Any attempts to abuse the Indexing API, including using multiple accounts or other means to exceed usage quotas, may result in access being revoked.”

This addition outlines the risks associated with attempts to exceed the API’s usage limits or engage in practices Google deems abusive.

Context

The Indexing API lets websites notify Google directly when job posting or livestreaming video pages are added or removed.

This tool is helpful for sites with frequently changing content, as it can prompt Google to crawl and index these pages quickly.

However, the new warning suggests that users may have been attempting to exploit the system by using multiple accounts or other methods to surpass quotas.

Potential Impact

This update shows that Google is actively monitoring the use of the Indexing API.

Those found violating the guidelines risk losing access to the tool, which could impact their ability to update search listings for time-sensitive content.

Stay Compliant

To comply with Google’s Indexing API rules:

Respect quota limits; request more if needed, but don’t use multiple accounts to bypass them.

Use the Indexing API for job postings and livestream videos only, with accurate structured data.

Follow Google’s API guidelines and general spam policies.

Use sitemaps alongside the API, not as a replacement.

Remember, this API isn’t a loophole for faster indexing. Play by the rules, and you’ll avoid getting your access revoked.

