Google Adds AI Shopping Tools Across Search, Gemini

Google is rolling out AI shopping updates across Search and the Gemini app, introducing conversational shopping and agentic features that automate price tracking and local inventory checks.

The updates begin rolling out today in the United States.

What’s New

AI Mode Shopping Upgrade

AI Mode in Search now pairs Gemini models with Google’s Shopping Graph to handle conversational shopping queries, so you can describe products in natural language instead of relying on keywords and filters.

See an example below:

Vidhya Srinivasan, Vice President and General Manager of Ads & Commerce at Google, said during a press briefing that AI Mode shoppers are asking questions that are 23 times longer than traditional searches.

Results are tailored to the type of query. Visual shopping questions display shoppable image grids. Product comparison queries generate side-by-side tables that highlight key factors like ingredients, texture, and reviewer insights.

Here’s an example of a product comparison:

Responses pull from Google’s Shopping Graph, which includes more than 50 billion product listings. Google says 2 billion listings are updated every hour to reflect price changes, inventory, and new products.

Gemini App Shopping

The Gemini app is gaining shopping features powered by the Shopping Graph, letting you move from brainstorming to browsing real products.

For example, you can ask Gemini for product ideas within a budget and see listings, comparison tables, prices, and places to buy.

This experience is available to Gemini app users in the United States who have consumer accounts and are 18 years of age or older.

Agentic Checkout

Google’s agentic checkout feature builds on its price-tracking tools so you can set detailed tracking rules and let Google handle the monitoring.

You can specify the exact product you want. When the price drops within your budget, Google will send you an alert. If the merchant is eligible, you can give Google permission to complete the purchase on the merchant’s site using Google Pay after you confirm the purchase and shipping details.

Google says agentic checkout is built on its Shopping Graph and payments infrastructure so you’re seeing accurate results and your payment information remains secure.

Agentic checkout is starting to roll out on Search, including in AI Mode, from eligible merchants in the U.S. such as Wayfair, Chewy, Quince, and select Shopify merchants, with more to come.

AI-Powered Local Business Calling

Google is introducing an AI calling feature that contacts local businesses to check product availability and pricing on your behalf.

When you search for certain products “near me” on Search, you may see a “Let Google Call” option.

After you answer a few questions about what you’re looking for and your budget, Google’s system calls nearby stores, asks questions, then sends you a summary by email or text.

Srinivasan said:

“We are trying to be mindful of how merchants experience features in terms of making sure we don’t call it too often, having a very clear idea about exactly what to ask and things of that nature.”

The feature is powered by Google’s Duplex technology with a Gemini model upgrade.

Why This Matters

For marketers and retailers, these updates change where and how shoppers make decisions.

Conversational shopping in AI Mode can keep people inside Google’s product grids and comparison tables longer before they reach your site, so clean product feeds and strong pricing data matter more.

Agentic checkout could push more conversions through Google-mediated flows, which makes your inventory accuracy, promotions, and Google Pay support more important.

The AI-powered local calling feature may also influence store visits for businesses with reliable local inventory and complete business profiles.

Looking Ahead

Google says it plans to expand merchant participation in agentic checkout beyond the initial group of partners as more retailers support guest checkout and Google Pay.

Local calling will start in a limited set of shopping categories and could extend to more products over time.

For now, these AI shopping features are focused on U.S. shoppers using Search, AI Mode, and the Gemini app, with international availability and broader merchant eligibility still to be determined.