Google Ad Manager Gets 8 Updates

Google Ad Manager receives eight changes and tweaks in a recent update including integration with Google Analytics 4 (GA4), optimized pricing, and more.

In addition, Google shares information about four updates to Ad Manager that are coming soon.

All changes are listed in a recently published set of release notes.

Here are the details about everything released for Google Ad Manager this week, and an overview of what’s coming up in the near future.

What’s New In Google Ad Manager?

The following updates are available in Google Ad Manager as of this week:

PPID TTL extension: Publisher provided identifier (PPID) time-to-live (TTL) is extended from 90 days to 180 days. Optimize pricing: Increase in auction floor prices to more accurately reflect your inventory’s value. This setting is enabled by default. Facebook rebrand: ‘Facebook’ is changed to ‘Meta’ throughout Ad Manager to reflect the company’s rebrand. Block ad experiences: ‘Allow video ads’ is now a block called ‘Block non-instream video ads.’ SupplyChain Object complete: Google is marking the SupplyChain Object complete for MCM Manage Inventory publishers. Google Analytics 4: GA4 integration with Google Ad Manager for web data is now in open beta. Bid rejection reason: More granularity added to the ‘Bid rejection reason’ in both reporting and data transfer. WebView API for Ads: This is now available to help app developers unlock the monetization opportunity in WebView content.

Updates To Google Ad Manager Coming Soon

Google Ad Manager users can expect the following updates to roll out ‘soon’:

Active View measurement : This is switching from a proprietary viewability measurement technique to using the Open Measurement (OM) SDK for mobile app display inventory in Ad Manager.

: This is switching from a proprietary viewability measurement technique to using the Open Measurement (OM) SDK for mobile app display inventory in Ad Manager. app-ads.txt : Buyers will soon buyers begin to enforce the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) standard for inventory transparency, app-ads.txt for Connected TV (CTV) inventory.

: Buyers will soon buyers begin to enforce the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) standard for inventory transparency, app-ads.txt for Connected TV (CTV) inventory. Query migration: Google is migrating queries from the deprecated ‘Ad Exchange Historical’ report type to the ‘Historical’ report type.

Source: Google

Featured Image: azrin_aziri/Shutterstock