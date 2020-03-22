How to Find Influencers to Follow on Snapchat

Snapchat is huge. Despite hits and losses, it’s still gaining millions of new users per year.

In fact, it now has over 218 million daily active users.

As a marketer, this alone is a huge reason to promote your brand’s message on Snapchat.

And there are other reasons to use this popular social network.

For instance, you can find a ton of influencers in your niche on Snapchat.

So, why should you follow these influencers? And how do you find the best accounts to add?

Why You Should Follow Influencers on Snapchat

We all love being entertained by the raw, unfiltered snaps by famous actors, singers, and athletes.

But following influencers on Snapchat is more than just entertainment.

Here are three reasons you should follow them.

1. To Be Inspired by Unusual Ideas

Influencers in your niche are constantly on the lookout for unique ways to market their brand on social media.

For instance, remember Taco Bell’s head-turning filter?

The filter (which featured users’ faces being turned into a taco) gained 224 million views in a single day.

If you own a restaurant, this gives you a glimpse of what foodies love on Snapchat.

2. To Spy on Your Competition

Are your competitors running contests? Creating unique filters based on a holiday?

What’s working and what’s not with what they’re doing?

Following top influencers in your niche means you can spy on their campaigns.

You can take note of content with the most engagement and give them a tweak for your own campaign.

3. To Work on Collaborations

Social collaborations are a great way for both you and another influencer to gain exposure to each other’s audience.

But you shouldn’t collaborate with any random marketer you find on Snapchat.

To gain influence and trust for your brand, the best thing to do is collaborate with well-known influencers.

How to Find Influencers on Snapchat: A Step-by-Step Guide

Depending on your brand, you’ll have to pick and choose to come up with a quality list of influencers to follow.

Here’s a simple guide that’ll help you do it.

Step 1: Dig Up Clues about Your Audience’s Interests

The influencers you follow don’t all have to be in your niche.

If you do a little digging, you’ll find a bunch of unique Snapchat users your own followers will be inspired by.

But first, learn your audience’s interests.

Do they like environmentally-friendly products?

Are they into diets and weight loss?

Do they love affordable fashion jewelry?

Once you know what your audience loves, it’ll be easy for you to find influencers in these niches to follow.

Step 2: Find Official Accounts

The best way to find verified Snapchat user accounts is to search for official accounts.

To do this, visit the Snapchat “stories” screen by swiping left on the app.

Click on Search and type the word “official.”

What you’ll see is a list of users whose accounts have been verified by Snapchat.

Of course, you’ll see celebrities like singers and actors. But also, you’ll find users like marketing expert Gary Vaynerchuck and SEO expert Rand Fishkin.

You’ll find experts on food, makeup, travel, and a host of other niches your audience will love.

Step 3: Use a Snapchat Directory

If you want to search users by category, why not use a Snapchat directory?

AddMeSnaps and Ghostcodes are great choices.

With Ghostcodes, you can browse through different categories to find influencers to follow.

Or you can find featured Snapchat users based on what they do.

Using directories is easy and fun, especially if you’re looking to follow influencers from various niches.

Step 4: Trace Influencers from Other Social Networks

On Snapchat, it can be difficult to find influencers because typing in their name won’t always bring up their account.

The key is to go on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and visit the influencer’s page.

In the About section of the page, influencers often post their usernames and handles.

Step 5: Ask for a Snap Code

Maybe you’ve met a well-known influencer at an event, and you want to connect to them on Snapchat. The good news is you don’t have to copy their username down letter-for-letter.

All you need to do is ask for their Snap Code. With your camera, take a photo of the yellow bar-like code that appears on their screen.

You can then scan this code on your own account and voila! the influencer’s account will appear.

How to Approach Influencers for Collaborations

Now that you’ve found your influencers, you can choose to partner with them to promote both your brands.

Here are three tips that work.

1. Learn About the Influencers You Want to Connect With

Take time to do your research.

Visit their social media profiles.

Buy and test their products.

Reaching out to them will be authentic when you deeply believe in their product, service, or cause.

2. Send Them a Gift

Getting your product featured in a Snapchat post by an influencer is a huge way exposure for it.

And what better way to get your product into an influencer’s hands than buy giving it as a gift?

Before sending your products as gifts, however, take time to talk with your chosen influencers.

Ask them if their audience will be interested in your featured products. You can also offer to feature their products on your account in return.

3. Offer a Sponsorship

Sometimes, getting a shoutout from an influencer is as easy as asking for it.

In return, you can offer something of value to the influencer.

For instance, if you sell guitars, you can give an influencer in the music industry a new instrument.

Finding Influencers on Snapchat: Adding Value to Your Audience’s Experience

When you take your brand to Snapchat, your mission is to enrich your audience’s lives.

You want them to be entertained, educated, and inspired.

One way to do this is to partner up with the right influencers.

When you do, you can find inspiration to keep your audience glued to your posts.

Also, it’ll be easier to grow your brand through exposure to bigger audiences.

