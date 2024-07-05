42 Facebook Statistics & Facts For 2024

Don’t believe what you may have heard; Facebook is still a dominant social media force in 2024.

With over 3 billion active users, it remains a key player for businesses, marketers, and social media enthusiasts.

And despite the rise of newer, shinier platforms, Facebook’s expansive reach and diverse user base are still unrivaled, making it a powerful channel for both personal and business engagement.

In this article, we’ll highlight the latest Facebook statistics and facts, providing a comprehensive overview of its reach, user behavior, and influence.

Facebook Overview

1. Facebook is the world’s most-used social platform in 2024, with over 3 billion global active users.

2. It is the third most-used app globally among mobile users, trailing only WhatsApp and YouTube.

3. Facebook ranks third in terms of time spent (behind TikTok and YouTube), with users spending an average of 19 hours and 47 minutes on Android app per month.

4. 64.1% of Facebook Android users open the app every day.

5. Facebook is the third most visited website in the US, with an estimated 2.90 billion monthly visits in April 2024.

6. Of its monthly US visitors, roughly 50.07% are mobile users, and 49.93% are using a desktop.

7. Globally, users spend an average of 3 minutes and 42 seconds on Facebook per app session.

8. Facebook is the second most searched query globally, with a search volume of 584.9 million.

9. Facebook is the fourth most downloaded social networking app in the US, behind Threads, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

(Source) (Source) (Source) (Source) (Source) (Source) (Source)

Facebook Company Background

10. Facebook was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes.

11. The platform was originally launched as ‘TheFacebook’ on February 4, 2004. In August of 2005, it rebranded to Facebook.

12. Mark Zuckerberg is the current CEO of Facebook.

13. Facebook is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

14. Facebook has 69,329 employees in 2024, a decrease of 10% year-over-year.

(Source) (Source) (Source)

Facebook Financial Performance

15. As of May 2024, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has a market cap of $562.19 billion.

16. Meta generated $36.46 billion in revenue in Q1 2024, reflecting a 27% increase year-over-year.

17. The company reported a net income of $12.37 billion in Q1 2024 – a significant 117% uptick from Q1 of 2023.

(Source) (Source)

Facebook User Statistics

18. Facebook had an average of 2.11 billion daily active users (DAUs) in 2023.

19. Facebook has approximately 3.07 billion monthly active users (MAUs).

20. That figure represents 37.7% of the total population and 57% of total internet users.

21. Facebook saw a 3.4% increase in MAUs between April 2023 and April 2024.

22. More than two-thirds of the world’s total internet users visit Facebook monthly.

23. English is the most represented language among Facebook users (53.8%), followed by Spanish (14.9%) and Hindi (8.5%).

24. Approximately seven in 10 US adults report ever using Facebook, second only to YouTube (83%).

25. A third of US teens aged 13-17 use Facebook, a decrease from 71% in 2014-2015.

26. More than 56.8% of Facebook users are male in 2024.

(Source) (Source) (Source) (Source) (Source)

Facebook Statistics By Location

27. 1.37 billion of Facebook’s MAUs are based in the Asia Pacific, making it the largest segment of the app’s users.

28. Europe and the US & Canada make up the next largest user groups.

29. Facebook’s global audience size, April 2023:

Country Active Facebook Users India 369.9 million US 186.4 million Indonesia 135.1 million Brazil 114.2 million Mexico 93.3 million The Philippines 91.9 million Vietnam 75.6 million Bangladesh 54.2 million Thailand 51.6 million Egypt 47.0 million

(Source) (Source)

Facebook Advertising

30. Advertisers can reach 2.24 billion users on Facebook in 2024, representing 41.3% of all internet users and 27.7% of the total population.

31. Among active Facebook users, 53.8% say they use the platform to follow or research brands and products. This ranks the platform second behind Instagram (62.7%) and ahead of TikTok (47.4%).

32. Male users aged 25-34 years old make up the largest portion of Facebook’s advertising audience (18.4%), followed by those aged 18-24 years old (13.5%).

33. Ad impressions on Meta’s Family of Apps (FoA), which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, increased by 28% YoY in 2023.

(Source) (Source) (Source)

Facebook User Activities And Engagement

34. Active users use the app to message friends and family, with 72.6% doing so regularly.

35. Posting or sharing photos or videos is a common activity for 63.2% of Facebook users.

36. Almost 60% of users leverage Facebook to keep up to date with news and current events.

37. Facebook is the go-to platform for news for three in 10 Americans, making it the most popular social platform for this purpose.

(Source) (Source)

Facebook Content And Engagement

38. Link posts account for 44.5% of Facebook posts.

39. Photo posts follow at 33.4%.

40. Video posts make up 18.9% of content.

41. Photo posts receive an average engagement rate of 0.35%, followed by video posts at 0.23%, and album posts at 0.22%.

(Source)

Most Followed Facebook Pages

42. The top 10 most followed Facebook pages are:

Brand Followers* 1 Facebook App 188 million 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 168 million 3 Samsung 161 million 4 Mr. Bean 140 million 5 5-Minute Crafts 126 million 6 Shakira 124 million 7 Real Madrid C.F. 121 million 7 CGTN 121 million 9 Will Smith 116 million 9 Lionel Messi 116 million

*Facebook followers as of January 2024

(Source)

In Summary

Say what you will about Facebook, but its enduring relevance is undeniable.

With extensive reach, a broad user base, and significant advertising potential, Facebook will remain a cornerstone of any social media strategy in 2024.

By understanding these trends and user behaviors – and leveraging many of the insights covered above – you can maximize the potential of Facebook to drive engagement, awareness, and impact.

More resources:

Featured Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock