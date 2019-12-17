Advertisement

Facebook Has 4 out of 5 of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Year

Facebook Has 4 out of 5 of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Year
Facebook dominated the year in terms of app downloads, with 4 out of 5 of the most downloaded apps belonging to the same company.

App Annie’s year-end report shows that worldwide app downloads hit a record high of 120 billion across iOS and Android in 2019, which represents a 5% year-over-year increase.

The top 5 most downloaded apps of the year include:

  1. Facebook Messenger
  2. Facebook
  3. WhatsApp Messenger
  4. TikTok
  5. Instagram

It should be noted that App Annie’s data does not included include re-installs or app updates, only net new downloads are counted. Consumer spending on apps is growing as well and will approach $90 billion worldwide in 2019.

Facebook Has 4 out of 5 of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Year

Facebook Has 4 out of 5 of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Year

Breakout Apps of 2019

App Annie created a separate list of breakout apps, which those with the largest absolute growth in downloads between 2018 and 2019. This is a list worth paying attention to, as it could be an early indication of what will be topping the most downloaded chart in years to come.

The top 5 breakout apps of the year include:

  1. Likee
  2. Noizz
  3. Helo
  4. Hago
  5. YouTube Music

App Annie predicts that 2020 will be an even bigger year for app downloads and consumer spend, with spending projected to be over $30 billion (not including games).

Facebook Has 4 out of 5 of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Year

Facebook Has 4 out of 5 of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Year

