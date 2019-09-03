An Enterprise SEO Framework: From Crawling to Conversions [WEBINAR]

Google only crawls about half the pages on large enterprise websites.

That mean half of the pages on your enterprise website won’t be added to Google’s index.

It also means they can’t rank or generate organic traffic and revenue for the business.

That’s the bad news.

SEO for large websites simply cannot start with rankings and keywords or you will miss an enormous opportunity.

Enterprise website owners need to go deeper and focus on the entire search process – starting with its technical foundation and how search engines crawl it, to how its real audience engage with it.

Join our next live webinar on Wednesday, September 11 at 2 p.m. ET as Kameron Jenkins, Director of Brand Content and Communications at Botify, shares how enterprises can gain massive wins simply by removing the barriers that stand between Google and their website.

In this webinar, discover:

Why some of the largest sites on the web struggle to get their key pages crawled.

How a crawling-to-conversions framework solves this problem.

Steps you can take to implement this holistic SEO framework.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita