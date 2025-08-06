Ecosia & Qwant Launch European Search Infrastructure

Ecosia has begun delivering its own search results for the first time in its 16-year history, starting with users in France who will receive a portion of results from a new European search index developed jointly with Qwant.

The rollout marks the first implementation of the European Search Perspective (EUSP) joint venture, which has created Staan (Search Trusted API Access Network), a privacy-focused search infrastructure designed for Europe.

Current Implementation & Timeline

French users are now receiving search results directly from EUSP’s independent European index. Ecosia aims to serve 30% of French search queries through the new infrastructure by the end of 2025.

In a statement to Tech.eu, Christian Kroll, CEO of Ecosia, said:

“Having our own search infrastructure is a critical step for digital plurality and for building a sovereign European alternative. With more control over our offering, we can better serve users, develop ethical AI, and double down on our mission to build tech that benefits people and the planet.”

Technical Independence

Ecosia and Qwant have historically relied on syndication platforms from major US tech companies. The new infrastructure allows both companies to deliver results independently and make backend improvements without relying on external providers.

The broader goal is to reduce reliance on digital infrastructure controlled by foreign companies.

Open Index, Structured For Growth

EUSP isn’t limited to Ecosia and Qwant. The index is open to other companies building search or generative AI tools.

It is also structured to allow outside investment, unlike Ecosia’s steward-owned model, where 99.99% of shares belong to a foundation.

Kroll said the goal is to create an infrastructure that supports competition and innovation in Europe while maintaining strong privacy protections:

“This isn’t just about better search. It’s about the freedom to build and shape the future of tech in Europe.”

Looking Ahead

Ecosia’s partnership with Qwant could lead to more diversity in how European users access and interact with search.

While the initial rollout is limited to France, the infrastructure is designed to scale and support other companies and markets over time.

