DeepSeek App Faces Ban In Germany For Illegal Transfer Of User Data

German data protection official Meike Kamp has filed a formal request that Apple and Google remove the DeepSeek app from their respective app stores for the illegal transfer of users’ personal data to China, in violation of European Union law.

Meike Kamp, the Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, previously requested in May that DeepSeek voluntarily comply with the legal requirements for data transfer to other countries, stop the transfer of data altogether, or remove their app from the Apple and Google app stores.

Failure to respond to those requests resulted in the official taking the next step of filing a report of illegal content to both Apple and Google who will then examine and decide DeepSeek’s future on their platforms.

The data protection commissioner stated (translated from original German):

“The transfer of user data by DeepSeek to China is unlawful. DeepSeek has not been able to convincingly prove to my authority that data from German users: Inside China is protected at a level equivalent to that of the European Union.

Chinese authorities have extensive access rights to personal data within the sphere of influence of Chinese companies.

In addition, DeepSeek users in China do not have enforceable rights and effective remedies guaranteed in the European Union. I have therefore informed Google and Apple, as operators of the largest app platforms, about the violations and expect a blocking to be checked as soon as possible.”

Takeaways

Enforcement of Data Privacy Laws

Germany is taking formal steps to enforce EU data privacy regulations by targeting app distribution channels (Apple and Google).

DeepSeek is accused of transferring personal user data to China without ensuring protections as required by EU standards.

The lack of enforceable user rights and legal remedies in China is a central concern, due to the government’s extensive access rights over data held by Chinese companies.

A report of illegal content was sent to Apple and Google after DeepSeek ignored a voluntary compliance request.

Apple and Google will assess the reported violation and have the option to block the DeepSeek app in Germany.

