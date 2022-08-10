3 Key Content Marketing Strategies To Get Website Traffic From Month 1

This post was sponsored by Hands Off Publishing. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

You’ve just started a brand new site, published a lot of content, and spent a lot of time and money.

2 days later: No traffic.

30 days have gone by: Still no traffic.

Rough, isn’t it?

But what if we could show you a better way?

It’s time to implement a proven, reliable strategy to rank on the SERPs and generate traffic from month one.

Is it a quick hack? Nope.

Is it free to implement? Unfortunately, not.

Does it work? Absolutely!

In just 6 months, this strategy has produced 100,000+ unique visitors from organic search.

Before we dive into a strategy for you to try, let’s talk about why people say it takes so long to rank a new site on Google.

Why Is It So Hard To Get A High Website Ranking On A New Site?

Before we dive deeper into this post, you’ll need to understand why this problem exists.

The shortest and most powerful answer is this – you need content in order to rank.

Buying links, guest posting, outreach, and hiring SEO “experts” are the least of your problems.

Instead, you must focus on:

Your readers’ true needs.

Your unique expertise.

Adding new ideas to the web.

If you are not implementing those three keys, link building and outreach do not matter.

The faster you get good quality content on your site, the faster you’ll begin to rank on SERPs.

3 Keys To Content Marketing Success

Successful content depends on these three keys, no matter the niche or industry.

If your content falls short in any of these areas, you’ve identified your first problem.

Key 1: Give The Readers What They Want

Focus on the reader, and the search engines will focus on you.

You’ve heard it time and time again in recent years: “Satisfy the search intent.”

The good thing is – there’s nothing complicated about it.

All you need to do is give the reader what they want, and need:

If your prospects want a review of a product, then give them a detailed review of the product.

If they want an answer to a question, give them the answer to that question as fast as possible.

Key 2: Implement E-A-T

E-A-T stands for “Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness.” It’s the ultimate summary for the perfect article.

You can create this experience for your readers by publishing well-researched content that is backed by data, unique insights, and information that’s not easily accessible.

Aside from this concept being strongly valued by Google, it just makes sense.

Put yourself in the reader’s shoes.

When you need help with something:

Wouldn’t you rather read content from someone who knows what they are talking about?

Wouldn’t you like information from someone with authority and high credibility?

Wouldn’t you stay away from someone that just regurgitates existing information on the internet?

That’s what Google wants from your new site, and that’s what E-A-T is all about.

Key 3: Create Something New

What makes your content different from everything else on the internet?

To get placed on page 1 of Google, you just need to publish something better than the top 10 results on Google.

There’s one way to achieve this: implement keys one and two.

To really ramp up your content, here are a few more things you can implement to make your site more valuable:

Complementary videos.

Unique graphics and infographics.

Podcast features.

Interviews.

Case studies.

Audio.

Once you have an understanding of these three keys, the rest comes naturally.

Now, let me show you how Carl Broadbent generated over 100,000 unique visitors in 6 months with the brand-new website: GardeniaOrganic.com.

Try This: The “100,000 Visitors in Six Months” Content Strategy

Just like the three keys, this strategy revolves around simplicity.

This is the exact same process our writing agency uses to serve over 800 clients.

It’s also how we’ve been able to help countless clients get 100,000+ monthly page views in under six months.

Step 1: Do Topic Research

It all starts here.

All you need to find are low-competition and high-opportunity keywords.

Don’t overcomplicate this process with formulas or a massive tech stack.

The process is straightforward.

How To Perform Topic Research

Analyze successful content in your niche. Dive deeply into all related queries. Identify keywords that have low-quality content on their SERPs. Create better content than what exists on the SERP.

Proof Of Success

We implemented this process for a client in the DIY niche recently.

We published 47 posts for him, and he’s already getting 40-50 visitors per day in under 2 months.

It sounds simple. That’s because it is.

Good marketing trumps all, and good content is no different.

As long as there’s even a small demand for the information you’re publishing, all you have to do is create better content than anyone else, and you will see results.

Implement this across hundreds of keywords as we mentioned above; you will grow like never before.

Step 2: Create A Lot Of Content

We know; this may be the last thing you want to hear, but it’s the only thing that can accelerate your organic growth and results.

But don’t let that scare you.

Instead, hear this:

Month 1: Carl at GardeniaOrganic.com published 428 posts and generated 3,985 unique visitors and $3.54 in revenue.

Month 6: Carl’s site was earning $1,000+ per month with over 60,000 page views in a single month, maintaining a monthly post rate of around 50 new pieces of content.

That’s over 1,500% growth in traffic in six months.

And 32,918% growth in revenue.

Now, if he sold his website there and then at a 35x multiple, which is easily achievable, he’d be looking at a net profit of $23,469.37!

The most important thing to understand here is that you can optimize your website to look great, and you can have an awesome logo, but only content will bring you traffic and, most importantly, make you money.

Your Monthly Content Output Strategy

Month 1: Create and publish 450 pieces of high-quality, well-researched, E-A-T content.

Month 2: Create and publish 80 pieces of new high-quality, well-researched, E-A-T content.

Month 3+: Create and publish 50 pieces of new high-quality, well-researched, E-A-T content.

Step 3: Hone In On 1 Content Type

Instead of adapting to different writing styles and formats, it’s better to keep your content strategy simple and hone in on one content type.

Each content type comes with its own pros and cons.

Pros & Cons Of Writing How-To Guides

Take how-to guides, for example.

They are amazing, but you’ll need to add plenty of original images and videos alongside the written content to make it stand out.

Pros & Cons Of Creating & Generating Product Review Content

Product reviews are essentially responsible for 40% of Amazon’s revenue.

But reviews require a lot more work than just rewriting Amazon reviews, plastering some images direct from the retailer, or providing a table of the “best” options.

Pros & Cons Of Informational Content

For Carl and many of our clients, informational content is the best.

When your potential reader searches for a problem or issue they have, you get to give them the answer straight away.

For this to work perfectly, you’ll want to create something that cannot be found anywhere else on the internet.

The fastest way to achieve this? Buy the product and truly review it.

Here is an example of an article in which Carl used the above method to produce a great and unique piece of content.

And here is a video to go with it.

See how it all came together successfully in our full strategy and case study.

No more copying text and reviews from Amazon. You’ll need some real-life experience of using the product to write original content.

Step 4: Build Natural Links

It’s no myth that link building is one of the best ranking factors for Google.

Most people fail when link building because they go down the route of trying to get quick links.

What Are Quick Links?

Quick links are not beneficial to your website’s success.

They are built by spamming every site, email list, and friend to try to get someone to share your content and give you a link.

This was fine 15 years ago – but not anymore.

It’s more important to gain one naturally obtained link than 100 spammy no-follow links from random places that are unrelated to your content.

5 Effective Ways To Gain A Natural Backlink:

Create amazingly unique content that no one else has. Add original images you have taken yourself. Create charts and infographics that people can download and share or add to their own website. Add a quiz or calculator. Carl has a fish tank calculator on a pet website that works out the volume of water in a fish tank. This is a great way to get shares and links. Video content. Make your own videos that people can embed into their website.

There are many more ways, but those five things are all you need to make your link-building successful.

Strategy Summary

The key to a good content creation strategy is simplicity.

Write a lot of valuable content. Hone in on one content type (informational content works best). Only focus on natural link building. Let the results flow.

Publishing 500 posts in your first month are not essential for this approach to work for you. What’s more important is what goes inside those articles (refer to keys one through three) and the consistency in publishing.

Want To Implement This Strategy?

Want to make it easier to create a lot of great content and crush your first month goals?

Outsource and automate your topic ideation and content creation.

Want To Implement This Strategy?

Want to make it easier to create a lot of great content and crush your first month goals?

Outsource and automate your topic ideation and content creation.

