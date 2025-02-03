Consistency Vs. Agility: Finding Balance In Search Marketing

“How is search changing and how do you react to that change?”

This was a question in the prep notes for a podcast interview recently. It’s one that, I think, justifies a longer response than what I can give in just a minute or two on that show.

Long before AI became the most newsworthy and important focal point for the future of search marketing, there were other significant updates over the years.

These include “not provided” keyword data, voice search, drastic changes in SERP page layouts, debates over what correlation versus causation is with how social influences rankings, and myriad Google Ads ad type changes. As a result, we have been a distracted industry.

I could go on and on with examples of distractions, debates, half-truths, and things we could/should test. I’m not here to show my age, though, or try to prove anything.

What I do believe, and have experienced firsthand, is that distractions are real, and they will keep coming at us.

There’s a lot of pressure to have a strategy and plan and stick to it to be able to see results and return on investment (ROI) for SEO and PPC.

However, there’s always the threat of getting behind on updates and new technology, and having the things that work for us today stop working tomorrow.

For so many of us in the search marketing industry, this constant of change and the fact that there isn’t one way to “assembly line” the work makes it exciting and keeps it fresh.

At times, though, we can feel like we’re constantly behind new developments or that we’re chasing things with no understanding of whether they will deliver ROI or not.

I’m unpacking the benefits of balancing both consistency – sticking to what works today and your plan – along with agility to be forward-thinking and to be able to pivot when things change and update your strategy.

The Case For Consistency

In SEO, we often focus on the long game. Taking an approach that includes short-term tactics and actions that we know and trust will pay off in the longer term.

Outside of the noise and distractions of new tech and algorithms, some of our biggest challenges can be staying focused and seeing SEO efforts all the way through.

In small organizations or teams, we might wear a lot of hats, with SEO being just one of them.

In larger organizations, even in SEO teams, we often face bigger processes, including more stakeholders, approvals, compliance, legal, politics, or other teams we depend on to help implement.

In either type, or even a middle-ground scenario, some of the biggest challenges are in being able to implement and stay focused on SEO to see it through to results.

That often leads to the desire to use systems, checklists, and resources that allow us to push through to ROI.

It is very important not to get distracted, off-course, or delay the implementation of today’s tactics as it can painfully push further out the fruit of the efforts or to see the strategy through to the desired results.

The Case For Agility

On the other hand, when it comes to consistency, with the biggest constant in search being distraction or change, we have to have agile processes and strategies that lend to adjustments in tactics.

While we must maintain a base level of consistency and focus, blindly doing something without paying attention to outside factors like algorithm changes, emerging technologies, changes in consumer behavior, or changes in the competitive landscape can lead to a lot of effort.

When you get further down the road, it can equal a lot of time, effort, and/or dollars spent without the desired ROI.

If you’ve been doing search for a while, you can typically spot outdated approaches and tactics being done by other brands or agencies.

It is critically important to stay current with what works today and where the future is going.

Whether that is a fragmented world that includes optimizing for being found in AI results alongside search engines or further emerging challenges with attribution of our efforts, we have to keep testing, researching, learning from others in the community, and refining our own approaches to apply to our strategy and tactics.

Agility has always been important in search, and it is heightened even more right now.

Finding Balance

I believe the key to being a successful search marketer or seeing ROI in your investment, efforts, and resources for SEO and PPC in this era is to have a balanced approach. One where consistency is non-negotiable and where you have a system with agility built into it.

I find myself often saying that we have to both focus on what works today and not get lost chasing shiny objects of AI and things of tomorrow.

At the same time, we can’t bury our heads in the sand and ignore what is to come tomorrow so that we don’t get left behind and become outdated in our approach.

Ways that I have found helpful to navigate all of this include having structured testing, learning, and research built into your strategy – allowing necessary room to test and to adapt and adjust.

Whether you tend to spend time on what’s next and the future or push it off and do what matters today, you have to find what works for you.

AI task forces in organizations are a great way to build accountability across teams to push some to innovate and test while also reining in others and making sure you don’t lose focus.

Your strategy, approach, and system must be consistent, and it must also leave room to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of both organic and paid search ecosystems and channels.

Adapting To What’s Next In Search

I have talked in the past about the dangers of “checklist SEO” or just following best practices. Yes, following a checklist and being dedicated to it does help with consistency.

But, the current and future challenges facing both paid and organic search are less about the tactics and more about how we can do what works now and be able to adapt and implement what works in the future.

Personally, I’m good with the search world revolving a little less around Google and being more fragmented. Yes, it will require work to be a leader in the search industry of tomorrow.

However, I’d rather be part of where it is going than leave the industry, as I know some people personally are looking to do in the near future.

Are you up for the challenge? If so, I strongly recommend that you find your own balance and I’m in your corner as we tackle what is to come.

