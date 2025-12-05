Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. SEO

Cloudflare Outage Returns, Triggering Fresh Wave Of 5xx Errors

Cloudflare is experiencing another major service disruption, causing widespread 5xx errors and connectivity issues for websites and services globally.

Cloudflare Outage Returns, Triggering Fresh Wave Of 5xx Errors

Breaking news: Cloudflare is experiencing another major service disruption, causing widespread 5xx errors and connectivity issues for websites and services globally. This follows closely after a significant outage earlier this month.

Cloudflare System Status
Cloudflare System Status, Screenshot December 5, 2025

What We Know So Far

Users attempting to access sites using Cloudflare as a reverse proxy or CDN are encountering 5xx errors.

Screenshots shared by users show:

Claude.ai
Claude.ai
Ahrefs.com
Screenshot of Ahrefs.com current status, December 5, 2025

The official status page at Cloudflarestatus.com is tracking the real-time system performance and the ongoing incident.

Related: How 500 Error Codes Can Impact Google Indexing

We will update this story as it develops.

Cloudflare Outage Resolved

Cloudflare’s CTO Dane Knecht has confirmed that the network issues affecting global traffic are resolved and sites should be back online.

Confirmation

Cloudflare Investigates Workers Issues

Cloudflare is currently investigating an issue affecting Workers scripts and the Workers KV namespace.

Workers issue

A Fix Has Been Applied

According to Cloudflare’s status page, a fix has now been applied and the company is monitoring the situation.

Category News SEO
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Shelley Walsh ShelleyWalsh.com

Shelley Walsh is the Managing Editor at SEJ & produces IMHO, a show where experts offer their opinions on current ...