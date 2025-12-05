Cloudflare Outage Returns, Triggering Fresh Wave Of 5xx Errors

Breaking news: Cloudflare is experiencing another major service disruption, causing widespread 5xx errors and connectivity issues for websites and services globally. This follows closely after a significant outage earlier this month.
What We Know So Far
Users attempting to access sites using Cloudflare as a reverse proxy or CDN are encountering 5xx errors.
Screenshots shared by users show:
The official status page at Cloudflarestatus.com is tracking the real-time system performance and the ongoing incident.
We will update this story as it develops.
Cloudflare Outage Resolved
Cloudflare’s CTO Dane Knecht has confirmed that the network issues affecting global traffic are resolved and sites should be back online.
Cloudflare Investigates Workers Issues
Cloudflare is currently investigating an issue affecting Workers scripts and the Workers KV namespace.
A Fix Has Been Applied
According to Cloudflare’s status page, a fix has now been applied and the company is monitoring the situation.