Cloudflare Outage Returns, Triggering Fresh Wave Of 5xx Errors

Breaking news: Cloudflare is experiencing another major service disruption, causing widespread 5xx errors and connectivity issues for websites and services globally. This follows closely after a significant outage earlier this month.

What We Know So Far

Users attempting to access sites using Cloudflare as a reverse proxy or CDN are encountering 5xx errors.

Screenshots shared by users show:

The official status page at Cloudflarestatus.com is tracking the real-time system performance and the ongoing incident.

Related: How 500 Error Codes Can Impact Google Indexing

We will update this story as it develops.