ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus Users

OpenAI announced the latest version of ChatGPT, including the beta rollout of web browsing and a staggering 70 plugins for ChatGPT Plus users.

This release propels the artificial intelligence platform to new heights, transforming the tasks users can accomplish with ChatGPT.

From entertainment and shopping to job searches and weather forecasts, these experimental features are poised to revolutionize the user experience, bringing a wealth of possibilities to your chat interface.

As we step into this new era of AI-driven web interaction, let’s delve into what this means for ChatGPT users.

Opting Into Experimental ChatGPT Features

ChatGPT Plus users should have access to the beta phase of 70 plugins and web browsing in the latest release of ChatGPT.

Early access to experimental features can be found in ChatGPT Plus user settings in the beta features panel.

If beta features are enabled, you should see the updated look when accessing the ChatGPT May 12 version. Plugins, web browsing, and code interpreter are available under GPT-4.

Selective Web Browsing

In the beta phase, web browsing and plugins should know when and how to use those features to respond to a user’s prompt.

For example, when I asked ChatGPT for today’s top news on a specific topic, web browsing knows to go straight to the web.

In this test, web browsing only summarized information from one news article referenced in almost a dozen citation links.

A second web browsing test for today’s social media news resulted in a similar pattern: it listed 15 news stories, all from one news site.

70 Third-Party ChatGPT Plugins

With 70 third-party plugins in the plugin store, users can utilize GPT-4 for entertainment, home improvements, investing, job searches, marketing, prompt generation, shopping, tutoring, weather, and more.

Even with the large selection of plugins, you can only enable three for a chat.

Since I have been searching for a way to use AI to analyze PDFs, I was excited to try out a PDF plugin. Unfortunately, it still needs some work.

The Zillow plugin discovered the homes most likely to meet my requirements, even though it couldn’t find anything that had an exact match.

It does demonstrate that ChatGPT plugins have the potential to change the way we do a lot of things online.

Key Stages For New Feature Releases

In addition to the release notes, OpenAI recently explained the key stages of new feature releases for ChatGPT.

The first stage allows a small group of users to test new features (alpha), followed by a second stage of ChatGPT Plus users who have opted in for new features (beta), ending with general availability.

Alpha and Beta stages allow OpenAI to gather user feedback to improve the user experience, increase stability, and meet quality standards before a general release.

As an alpha or beta stage user, you can shape the effectiveness and accuracy of new features by providing feedback with the options provided.

Creating ChatGPT Plugins

Developers that want to create ChatGPT plugins can join the plugins waitlist.

Once approved, OpenAI documentation will guide you through building a plugin like those from Instacart, Expedia, KAYAK, and other brands.

Big Tech Companies Battle For AI Dominance

The new release of ChatGPT by OpenAI comes after Google expanded Bard globally and Microsoft announced the next generation of Bing AI features.

Featured Image: Ascannio/Shutterstock