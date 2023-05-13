Get Tickets!
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Generative AI

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus Users

Uncover new possibilities with ChatGPT web browsing and plugins beta features. Available to ChatGPT Plus users who opt-in for experimental features.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus Users

OpenAI announced the latest version of ChatGPT, including the beta rollout of web browsing and a staggering 70 plugins for ChatGPT Plus users.

This release propels the artificial intelligence platform to new heights, transforming the tasks users can accomplish with ChatGPT.

From entertainment and shopping to job searches and weather forecasts, these experimental features are poised to revolutionize the user experience, bringing a wealth of possibilities to your chat interface.

As we step into this new era of AI-driven web interaction, let’s delve into what this means for ChatGPT users.

Opting Into Experimental ChatGPT Features

ChatGPT Plus users should have access to the beta phase of 70 plugins and web browsing in the latest release of ChatGPT.

Early access to experimental features can be found in ChatGPT Plus user settings in the beta features panel.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, May 2023

If beta features are enabled, you should see the updated look when accessing the ChatGPT May 12 version. Plugins, web browsing, and code interpreter are available under GPT-4.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, May 2023

Selective Web Browsing

In the beta phase, web browsing and plugins should know when and how to use those features to respond to a user’s prompt.

For example, when I asked ChatGPT for today’s top news on a specific topic, web browsing knows to go straight to the web.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, May 2023

In this test, web browsing only summarized information from one news article referenced in almost a dozen citation links.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, May 2023

A second web browsing test for today’s social media news resulted in a similar pattern: it listed 15 news stories, all from one news site.

70 Third-Party ChatGPT Plugins

With 70 third-party plugins in the plugin store, users can utilize GPT-4 for entertainment, home improvements, investing, job searches, marketing, prompt generation, shopping, tutoring, weather, and more.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, May 2023

Even with the large selection of plugins, you can only enable three for a chat.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, May 2023

Since I have been searching for a way to use AI to analyze PDFs, I was excited to try out a PDF plugin. Unfortunately, it still needs some work.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, May 2023

The Zillow plugin discovered the homes most likely to meet my requirements, even though it couldn’t find anything that had an exact match.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, May 2023

It does demonstrate that ChatGPT plugins have the potential to change the way we do a lot of things online.

Key Stages For New Feature Releases

In addition to the release notes, OpenAI recently explained the key stages of new feature releases for ChatGPT.

The first stage allows a small group of users to test new features (alpha), followed by a second stage of ChatGPT Plus users who have opted in for new features (beta), ending with general availability.

Alpha and Beta stages allow OpenAI to gather user feedback to improve the user experience, increase stability, and meet quality standards before a general release.

As an alpha or beta stage user, you can shape the effectiveness and accuracy of new features by providing feedback with the options provided.

Creating ChatGPT Plugins

Developers that want to create ChatGPT plugins can join the plugins waitlist.

Once approved, OpenAI documentation will guide you through building a plugin like those from Instacart, Expedia, KAYAK, and other brands.

Big Tech Companies Battle For AI Dominance

The new release of ChatGPT by OpenAI comes after Google expanded Bard globally and Microsoft announced the next generation of Bing AI features.

Featured Image: Ascannio/Shutterstock

Category News Generative AI
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Kristi Hines Associate Editor at Search Engine Journal

Kristi Hines is an Associate Editor for Search Engine Journal.

ChatGPT Plugins And Web Browsing Beta Rollout For Plus Users

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement