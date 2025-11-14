Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. News

ChatGPT Outage Affects APIs And File Uploads

ChatGPT outage is causing Batch APIs jobs to get stuck finalizing and is preventing files from uploading

ChatGPT Outage Affects APIs And File Uploads

OpenAI is experiencing a widespread outage affecting two systems, APIs and ChatGPT. The outage has been ongoing for at least a half an hour as of publication date.

ChatGPT API Jobs Stuck Outage

The first issue is that batch API jobs get stuck in the finalization state. There are twelve components of APIs that are monitored for uptime and it’s the Batch part that’s experiencing “degraded” performance. The issue has been ongoing since 3:54 PM.

According to OpenAI:

“Subset of Batch API jobs stuck in finalizing state”

ChatGPT Uploads Outage

The other error pertains to ChatGPT file uploads are failing. This is described as a partial outage.

OpenAI’s official explanation:

“File uploads to ChatGPT conversations are failing for some users, giving an error message indicating the file has expired.

…File uploads to ChatGPT conversations are failing for some users, giving an error message indicating the file has expired.”

This issue has been ongoing since 3:53 PM.

Screenshot of OpenAI Uploads Outage

 

Category News Generative AI
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Roger Montti Owner - Martinibuster.com at Martinibuster.com

I have 25 years hands-on experience in SEO, evolving along with the search engines by keeping up with the latest ...