ChatGPT Calls Turn Into Leads More Often: Invoca Report

According to a benchmark report published by Invoca on July 13, calls referred by ChatGPT are more likely to qualify as sales leads than calls from any other channel. However, once answered, these calls convert at approximately the average rate.

The report states that the lead rate for ChatGPT-referred calls is 49%, which is approximately 10 percentage points higher than the average of the seven channels tracked by Invoca and 6 points above Google Business Profiles at 43%. The conversion rate from these leads is 40%, compared to an all-channel average of 42%. Invoca considers this to be about average.

All figures represent averages from Invoca’s customer base, based on over 70 million calls and 600 million minutes of conversations across 10 industries. Invoca sells the call tracking and conversation analytics that generate this data.

Invoca says this is the first year it had enough data to measure calls driven by generative AI search at all.

What The Data Shows

Across all industries, approximately 56% of calls to businesses are answered by a person. If a call lasts more than 15 seconds, the answer rate increases to about 65%, and for calls over 30 seconds, it rises to around 71%. Out of the answered calls, roughly 38% qualify as leads, and about 42% of those leads convert during the call.

ChatGPT sits above that baseline on the first number and below it on the second.

Paid search continues to generate the most calls, leads, and conversions among paid channels in the dataset. For multi-location businesses, Google Business Profiles are the top organic source. Invoca emphasizes that channel efficiency and scale are different factors, and percentages alone don’t reveal which channel brings in the most business.

What The Report Doesn’t Say

Invoca does not publish how many ChatGPT-referred calls the 49% is calculated from, only noting thatInvoca does not publish how many ChatGPT-referred calls the 49% is calculated from, only noting that the overall volume attributable to generative AI remains very low. When a rate is derived from a small base, it tends to be less reliable compared to the same rate calculated from the significantly larger paid search volume.

The report doesn’t specify a measurement window. The methodology explains that the figures are based on calls tracked and analyzed on the Invoca platform across 10 industries and seven marketing channels, but it doesn’t mention a specific start or end date. Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity aren’t included in the channel breakdown. Invoca notes that this is a measurement limit rather than a comment on those assistants, mentioning that ChatGPT is the only large language model generating measurable call volume in their dataset.

How Invoca Attributes The Calls

Invoca labels calls as ChatGPT-referred, but the report lacks details on how this attribution works, such as whether callers clicked from ChatGPT, used tracked numbers, or contacted the business through other means. It only accounts for calls directly attributable to ChatGPT and not those from users who researched a business in an assistant and later called via untracked methods.

I covered a version of that boundary in June, when Similarweb data linked ChatGPT brand recommendations to a 2.5x higher chance of a site visit within seven days. Most of the associated traffic appeared as branded search rather than as a direct referral, limiting what standard referral reporting could show. Calls add another attribution problem because the report doesn’t explain what digital trail Invoca used to connect them to ChatGPT.

Why This Matters

Calls attributed to ChatGPT qualify as leads more often than calls from the other channels Invoca tracks, by about 10 points. Once someone picks up, they convert at about the rate businesses manage with everyone else. That complicates the read that’s been forming around AI referrals over the past year.

I wrote in May about Adobe’s finding that the conversion sign flipped on AI-referred traffic to U.S. retailers. In twelve months, it went from the worst-performing channel to converting 42% better than the others. The explanation on offer was that the research had already happened inside the assistant. Invoca’s data fits the first half of that. Someone who compares options with an assistant and then calls may be further along in the buying decision, which is how Invoca reads it, too.

The second half of the data doesn’t quite match up. While a higher lead rate is observed, it doesn’t translate into a higher on-call conversion rate when looking at Invoca’s averages. In this dataset, the difference appears at the qualifying stage but then vanishes afterward.

Looking Ahead

Invoca believes this is more of a signal to monitor rather than a channel to invest in, supported by the volume caveat. The key metric influencing this view is call count, which the report doesn’t specify. Another question is whether the 40% moves. If AI-referred callers continue to qualify at the top of the list while converting in the middle, the focus shifts from increasing call volume to understanding what happens during those calls.

The report also notes that 64% of businesses don’t ask callers to make a purchase or schedule an appointment, which is an issue on the business side.