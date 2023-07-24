ChatGPT Android App Available For Pre-Registration In The Google Play Store

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI announced the launch of its highly anticipated ChatGPT application for Android devices.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

The app is scheduled to launch soon, with pre-registration available now in the Google Play Store.

The Google Play store allows app developers like OpenAI to build anticipation for the launch of an app with pre-registration three to six weeks before the launch date.

ChatGPT Android App Features

The official ChatGPT Android app is designed to offer users an array of features that harness the power of OpenAI’s state-of-the-art AI capabilities.

The free app enables synchronization of user history across multiple devices and provides users with the most recent model enhancements from OpenAI.

The ChatGPT Android app intends to revolutionize how users interact with AI by offering instant answers, tailored advice, and creative inspiration at the touch of a button.

It also promises learning opportunities and provides professional input in various fields.

OpenAI App Data Collection

As an integral part of its app rollout, OpenAI has addressed data safety concerns by describing how it collects, shares, and handles user data.

Within the app’s data safety information, OpenAI stressed that the ChatGPT Android app does not share user data with third parties.

The application is reported to collect several types of data. This includes an approximate location, the user’s name, email address, phone number, and details about in-app messages and user interactions.

It also collects information about app performance, such as crash logs and diagnostic data.

OpenAI has outlined privacy practices that the ChatGPT app follows, which include data encryption in transit to ensure secure data transfer. Moreover, OpenAI provides a method for users to request data deletion.

The ChatGPT App And Future AI Developments From Apple And Google

OpenAI seeks to enthrall millions of users worldwide with this release, with the ChatGPT app already gaining significant attention.

Over 10.6k ChatGPT app users on the App Store gave it an average of 4.4 out of five stars. The top charts show it is one of the top five productivity apps for iPhone.

It may be one of the most popular AI chatbots now. But what happens when Apple develops generative AI that integrates into its operating system?

Will people continue downloading apps like ChatGPT if an effective AI is built into their devices at launch? It will likely depend on which company has the most reliable and accurate AI tool.

Featured image: Milosz Kubiak/Shutterstock