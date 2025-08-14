ChatGPT-5 Now Connects To Gmail, Calendar, And Contacts

OpenAI announced that it has added connectors to Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts for ChatGPT Plus users, enabling ChatGPT to use data from those apps within ChatGPT chats.

ChatGPT Connectors

A connector is a bridge between ChatGPT and an external app like Canva, Dropbox, and Gmail, enabling users to connect those apps to ChatGPT in order to work with them within the ChatGPT interface. Access to the Google apps isn’t automatic; it has to be manually enabled by users.

This access was first made available to Pro users, and now it has been rolled out to Plus subscribers.

How To Enable Google App Connectors

Step 1: Click the + button then “Connected apps” link

Click The Next “Connected Apps” Link

Choose The Gmail App To Connect

How Connectors Work With ChatGPT-5

According to OpenAI’s announcement:

“Once you enable them, ChatGPT will automatically reference them when relevant, making it faster and easier to bring information from these tools into your conversations without having to manually select them each time. This capability is part of GPT-5 and will begin rolling out to Pro users globally this week, followed by Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu plans in the coming weeks. To enable, visit Settings → Connectors→ Connect on the application.”

Read OpenAI’s announcement:

Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts Connectors in ChatGPT (Plus)

