Brave Search API Now Available Through AWS Marketplace

Brave Search and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the availability of the Brave Search API in the new AI Agents and Tools category of the AWS Marketplace.

AI Agents And Tools Category Of AWS Marketplace

AWS is entering the AI agent space with a new marketplace that enables entrepreneurs to select from hundreds of AI agents and tools from their new AWS category.

According to the AWS announcement:

“With this launch, AWS Marketplace becomes a single destination where customers can find everything needed for successful AI agent implementations— includes not just agents themselves, but also the critical components that make agents truly valuable—knowledge bases that power them with relevant data, third-party guardrails that enhance security, professional services to support implementation, and deployment options that enable agents to seamlessly interoperate with existing software.”

Customers can choose a pay-as-you-go pricing structure or through a monthly or yearly pricing.

Brave Search

Brave is an independent, privacy-focused search engine. The Brave Search API provides AI LLMs with real-time data, can power agentic search, and can be used for creating applications that need access to the Internet.

The Brave Search API already supplies many of the top AI LLMs with up to date search data.

According to Brian Brown, Chief Business Officer at Brave Software:

“By offering the Brave Search API in AWS Marketplace, we’re providing customers with a streamlined way to access the only independent search API in the market, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently. Our customers in foundation models, search engines, and publishing are already using these capabilities to power their chatbots, search grounding, and research tools, demonstrating the real-world value of the only commercially-available search engine API at the scale of the global Web.”

