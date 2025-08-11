Brave Announces AI Grounding API With Plans Starting At Free

Brave Search announced the release of AI Grounding with the Brave Search API, a way to connect an AI system to grounding in search to reduce hallucinations and improve answers. The API is available in Free, Base AI, and Pro AI plans.

The Brave Search API is for developers and organizations that want to add AI grounding from authoritative web information to their AI applications. The Brave API supports agentic search, foundation model training, and creating search-enabled applications.

State Of The Art Performance (SOTA)

Brave’s announcement says that their AI Grounding API enables state of the art performance in both single-search and multi-search configurations, outperforming competitors in accuracy, claiming they can answer more than half of all questions with a single search.

According to Brave:

“Brave can answer more than half of the questions in the benchmark using a single search, with a median response time of 24.2 seconds. On average (arithmetic mean), answering these questions involves issuing 7 search queries, analyzing 210 unique pages (containing 6,257 statements or paragraphs), and takes 74 seconds to complete. The fact that most questions can be resolved with just a single query underscores the high quality of results returned by Brave Search.”

Pricing

There are three pricing tiers:

Free AI

1 query/second and a limit of 5,000 queries/month

$5.00 per 1,000 requests

A limit of up to 20 queries/second

20M queries/month

Rights to use in AI apps

$9.00 per 1,000 requests

A limit of up to 50 queries/second

Unlimited queries/month

Rights to use in AI apps

Brave’s AI Grounding API offers a reliable way to supply AI systems and apps with trustworthy information from across the web. Its independence and privacy practices make it a viable choice for developers building search-enabled AI applications.

Read Brave’s announcement:

