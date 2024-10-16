Bing Webmaster Tools Update: More Data, Recommendations, Copilot

Microsoft has announced several changes to Bing Webmaster Tools, including extended data access, a new recommendations system, and an AI-powered assistant in limited testing.

Updates To Bing Webmaster Tools

Historical Data Expanded to 16 Months

Bing Webmaster Tools has increased the available ‘Search Performance’ data from six to 16 months.

This change comes after user feedback indicated the previous timeframe wasn’t long enough for a comprehensive analysis.

The extended data view applies to all Search Performance filter options while crawling and indexing history will accumulate over time.

This update allows for more in-depth analyses of seasonal trends and long-term performance patterns.

“Recommendations” Replaces “Insights”

The “Insights” tool is being rebranded and expanded into a new feature called “Recommendations.”

According to the announcement, the new tool will offer:

More granular performance metrics

Site-specific optimization suggestions

Real-time data updates

SEO recommendations covering various aspects of website management

AI “Copilot” Enters Limited Testing Phase

Bing Webmaster Tools is integrating the AI-powered assistant “Copilot,” which is currently available to a select group of testers.

The Copilot integration is said to include:

A chat interface for real-time questions and answers

Integration with other Microsoft services

Automated handling of routine tasks

As this feature is still in its early stages, its full capabilities and potential impact on SEO workflows are yet to be determined.

Looking Ahead

With these updates, Bing Webmaster Tools is positioning itself as a more powerful website optimization and SEO management platform.

These changes also demonstrate the company’s commitment to updating tools in response to changing user needs.

Bing’s team encourages users to provide feedback on these new features through its support channels.

Featured Image: Below The Sky/Shutterstock