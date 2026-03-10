Before You Shift SEO Budget to AI, Ask These Questions [Webinar]

How to Decide Between Traditional SEO and AI Search

AI search is dominating the conversation right now. Every marketing leader is hearing the same thing: “What’s our AI strategy?” Your instinct might be to move fast, reallocate budget, start optimizing for generative search, and get ahead of the curve.

But before you rewrite your entire roadmap, there’s a critical question worth asking: should you?

Generative search is changing discovery, but traditional SEO is still driving measurable revenue for many businesses. And, shifting resources away from proven strategies without a clear framework can dilute performance rather than drive growth.

Instead of asking, “How fast can we adopt AI?” the better question may be, “Where will AI create measurable lift?”

Join us for an upcoming webinar where we’ll dive into the answer to that question.

What You’ll Learn

In this webinar, DAC’s Alex Hernandez and Orli Millstein challenge the assumption that more AI optimization automatically equals more results. You’ll see how business model, product complexity, and customer journey determine whether AI visibility should be accelerated, balanced, or deprioritized.

Specifically, you’ll walk away with:

The diagnostic questions you should ask before investing in AI visibility

The signals that influence AI-generated answers so you can pinpoint faster

A content readiness audit model to determine whether your site, messaging, and authority signals can support AI visibility

Save Your Spot

Why Attend?

If you’re a marketing leader being asked to justify budget shifts toward AI search, this session will give you a structured way to evaluate strategic fit, content readiness, and revenue impact before making any moves.

Join us live to get your questions answered, and learn how to prioritize SEO vs. AI search based on your business model.