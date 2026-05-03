Ask Jeeves Is Gone After Nearly 30 Years Of Search

Ask.com, the search engine that started life as Ask Jeeves, shut down. Parent company IAC discontinued its search business as part of an ongoing effort to refocus its operations.

A farewell message posted on the Ask.com homepage, reads:

“Every great search must come to an end. As IAC continues to sharpen its focus, we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com.”

The message thanked the engineers, designers, and teams who built the platform over the decades, as well as the users who relied on it. It closed with a short line: “Jeeves’ spirit endures.”

What Ask Jeeves Was

For anyone who came online after 2005 or so, Ask Jeeves might just be a name. But for users who first experienced the web in the late 1990s, Jeeves was something new.

Garrett Gruener and David Warthen founded the company in Berkeley, California, in 1996. The service launched publicly as AskJeeves.com and introduced an idea that felt strange at the time.

Instead of typing keywords the way every other search engine expected, Jeeves encouraged users to type a full question in plain English. The search engine would try to return a direct answer.

The mascot, a cartoon butler named after the fictional valet in P.G. Wodehouse’s novels, became one of the most recognizable characters on the early internet. Jeeves made search feel approachable when the web was still intimidating to millions of new users. Jeeves also crossed into mainstream advertising, including appearances tied to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ask Jeeves went public in 1999, riding the dot-com boom. By that point, the search engine was already handling over a million queries a day. It competed alongside Yahoo, AltaVista, Excite, and Lycos in a search market that hadn’t yet consolidated around a single winner.

Google’s rise changed the market.

The Long Decline

Google’s PageRank algorithm delivered better results faster, and users noticed. Ask Jeeves tried to keep pace. In 2001, the company acquired Teoma, a search technology firm with its own way of ranking credibility. The Teoma engine powered Ask’s organic results and earned respect among search professionals for its quality.

But the gap kept widening. IAC acquired Ask Jeeves in 2005 and quickly dropped “Jeeves” from the name. The rebrand to Ask.com was meant to modernize the product and position it for broader competition.

It didn’t work. By 2010, Barry Diller said at TechCrunch Disrupt that Ask.com couldn’t compete with Google and carried no value in IAC’s stock. That same year, Ask.com shut down its own web crawler and laid off much of its engineering staff. Core search functions were outsourced to third-party providers. The company pivoted to a question-and-answer community model.

That kept the lights on for another 16 years, but Ask never came close to relevance again.

SEJ Was There

Search Engine Journal covered Ask Jeeves extensively during its peak years.

SEJ founder Loren Baker reported in 2005 on the company’s plans to launch a paid search advertising platform to rival Google and Yahoo. He covered the rebrand rumors when Diller first floated the idea of dropping the Jeeves name. He tracked the iWon and Excite acquisitions that briefly doubled Ask Jeeves’ market share.

Those articles are now a time capsule of the era when search was still a multi-player race.

Why This Matters

Ask Jeeves pioneered asking questions in one’s own words, but Google’s rise made keyword searching standard. Now, natural-language search is central again, with Google’s AI features built on Jeeves’s original premise of asking questions in plain language.

Looking Ahead

IAC’s farewell message gave no indication of plans for the Ask.com domain or any associated properties. The shutdown appears to end IAC’s consumer search business under the Ask brand.

For the search industry, the closure is a reminder of how fast the market consolidated after Google’s rise. Of the best-known consumer search brands from that period, Google is the one that emerged with an independent global search engine.

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