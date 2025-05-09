Do More With Less: How To Build An AI Search Strategy With Limited Resources [Webinar]

Feeling overwhelmed by AI in search?

Working with limited time, tools, or a small team?

You’re not alone. As search engines evolve, it’s becoming harder to keep up, especially if your resources are stretched thin.

Join us for “Do More With Less: How To Build an AI Search Strategy With Limited Resources,” a practical webinar designed to help small teams create a strong, AI-powered SEO strategy that actually works.

Why This Webinar Is Worth Your Time:

You don’t need a big budget or a large team to get results. You just need a smart plan and the right tools to help you stay ahead.

In this session, you’ll learn how to:

✅ Build a step-by-step SEO roadmap that uses AI effectively.

✅ Prioritize what matters through smarter audits and tools

✅ Keep up with the latest changes in AI-powered search

Presented by Vincent Moreau, SEO Consultant at Botify, this session will give you practical steps you can use right away.

Save Your Spot Now

What Makes This Session Different:

We’re focused on real solutions for real constraints. If you’re looking to grow with limited resources, this is your chance to learn how.

Let’s simplify your strategy and make AI work for your SEO goals.

Save Your Spot Now

Can’t make it live? No problem. Sign up anyway, and we’ll send you the full recording.