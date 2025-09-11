Ahrefs Acquires Detailed.com & SEO Extension; Founder Joins Company

Ahrefs has acquired Detailed.com and the Detailed SEO Extension, bringing a widely used on-page auditing tool and its audience under the Ahrefs umbrella.

As part of the deal, Detailed founder Glen Allsopp is joining Ahrefs full-time to work on marketing strategy, research, and product.

What’s Included

The acquisition covers the Detailed website and its browser extension, along with several smaller domains and extensions.

Launched in 2020, Detailed.com is known for long-form, data-driven SEO research and practitioner tips (including its analysis of how a small number of companies operate large networks of ranking sites). Over the past 12 months, Detailed.com recorded 970,000 unique visitors.

The Detailed SEO Extension reports over 450,000 weekly users on Chrome and approximately 7,000 on Firefox.

The extension speeds up page-level checks SEO professionals perform during audits and competitive reviews by surfacing title and meta tags, heading structure, robots directives, and schema markup in a single panel.

It also offers options for highlighting nofollow links, inspecting hreflang, viewing status codes, extracting People Also Ask results, switching the user agent to Googlebot, and jumping the current URL into popular research tools for deeper analysis.

What Changes For Extension Users

Allsopp told SEJ that the extension and all current functionality will remain free for all users.

If premium capabilities are ever added in the future, they would be additions rather than moving existing features behind a paywall. There are no current plans to introduce paid tiers.

On branding and distribution, the extension will keep the Detailed SEO Extension name. Detailed will operate as “Detailed, an Ahrefs brand.”

Users don’t need to take any action, and updates will continue as normal through existing Chrome and Firefox listings.

Statement From Glen Allsopp

Allsopp told Search Engine Journal:

“At a time when so much is happening in SEO and digital marketing as a whole, I want to be at the forefront of the work that helps companies reach more of their target audience. Ahrefs provides tools, data and insights I’ve used in my own business for years, so to be joining the team behind that is really exciting.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Looking Ahead

The move adds a high-usage browser utility and a research-driven content brand to Ahrefs’ portfolio.

If Ahrefs integrates or expands the extension’s capabilities over time, practitioners could see faster iteration on features that support day-to-day site audits, on-page reviews, and competitive analysis.

Featured Image: Screenshot from Detailed.com, September 2025.