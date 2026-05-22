3 Unrelated Stories About AI & Writing Tell The Same Story

I stumbled upon three separate articles about writing and AI in the same week, each from a completely different angle, and all describing the same thing.

A novelist turned MIT writing lecturer confronting students who outsourced their essays to AI. A new Graphite study showing AI-generated articles now make up roughly half of all new content on the web and have plateaued there. And fresh data from The Accountancy Partnership showing that half of freelance creatives say rising stress is affecting their work, as client budgets for human creative services shrink.

One data point is a fact. Two is a coincidence. Three is a trend.

When read together, these articles formed an argument that every SEO professional, content marketer, and creative freelancer should take seriously, acknowledging the content divide that is happening and asking, “Which side are you on?”

The First Story: What Happens When Students Outsource The Struggle

On May 10, Micah Nathan, a novelist and MIT lecturer in fiction and non-fiction writing, published a piece in The Guardian about confronting his creative writing students over their AI use. The confession session that followed, he wrote, became one of the most productive teaching moments of his eight years at MIT.

His key insight wasn’t about academic honesty. It was about what writing actually does. “Writing isn’t just the production of sentences,” he told his students. “It’s the training of endurance by way of sustained attention. It’s a way of learning what one thinks by attempting to say it. An LLM can reproduce the appearance of that activity, but it can’t replace it, because the value lies not only in the object produced but in the transformation that occurs during its making.”

He described AI prose as “faultily faultless, icily regular, splendidly null,” borrowing Tennyson’s description of a beautiful but empty face, producing what he called “simulacra of thought, generated via pattern recognition learned from millions of human-penned words, rooted in no particular experience by no particular person.”

Insightful readers, he argued, feel that emptiness even if they can’t articulate it.

For SEO professionals, this is not an abstract literary concern. It is a precise description of the content quality problem that Google’s helpful content systems have been trying to solve since 2022. The signal Google is hunting for is exactly what Nathan identifies as the thing AI cannot produce – evidence of a mind actively grappling with a specific problem from a specific experience. Pattern recognition learns from what humans wrote. It cannot replicate why they wrote it.

→ Read More: Why Great Content Is No Longer Enough & What Beats It In AI Search

The Second Story: The Feared Takeover Hasn’t Happened – Yet

On May 15, Megan Morrone reported for Axios on new data from digital marketing agency Graphite, which analyzed 55,400 online articles and listicles published between January 2020 and March 2026, running each through three AI-detection tools. The finding was more nuanced than most AI content coverage has been about the share of primarily AI-generated content, which has held near 50% for more than a year and appears to have plateaued.

The feared takeover hasn’t materialized. AI content briefly surpassed human-authored content in late 2024, but the two have stayed roughly equal since.

The important caveat Morrone included is that many articles are no longer written purely by humans or AI. A human may use AI for outlining, drafting, rewriting, or editing, making the line genuinely blurry. Dan Klein, a UC Berkeley professor and AI model CTO, flagged the feedback loop risk. Once models train heavily on AI-generated content, the internet could become a machine that produces low-quality content that trains models that produce more low-quality content.

For SEO professionals, the plateau is reassuring and cautionary in equal measures. The volume panic was overstated. But the quality dilution problem is real and growing, and it creates the same opportunity Nathan identified from the other direction. In a web that is roughly half AI-generated content, content that carries genuine human experience and specific expertise becomes more differentiating, not less.

→ Read More: AI Platform Founder Explains Why We Need To Focus On Human Behavior, Not LLMs

The Third Story: The People Producing This Content Are Under Serious Stress

On May 13, Emma Hull at The Accountancy Partnership directly emailed me data from a new report on creative freelancers across PR, marketing, performing arts, graphic design, photography, and adjacent industries. Half of freelance creatives (50.7%) say rising stress levels are affecting their work. Half (50.2%) say client budget cuts are the biggest challenge they faced in 2025. Over two in five (43.3%) believe AI will negatively affect their sector. Nearly half regularly work unpaid hours each week.

Lee Murphy, Managing Director at The Accountancy Partnership, put it plainly: “Creative work is often closely linked to marketing budgets and discretionary spending. When businesses begin tightening costs, creative services can sometimes be one of the first areas to see reduced investment.”

The irony embedded in these three numbers together is worth reflecting on. Clients are cutting budgets for human creative work at the same time AI is generating roughly half the content on the web, while a professor at MIT is documenting the specific cognitive cost that outsourcing the writing process extracts from anyone who does it, whether a student or a professional.

The freelancers under the most pressure are the ones most tempted to use AI to produce more content faster to compensate for lower rates. The content they produce that way becomes part of the 50% that is indistinguishable from machine output. And content that is indistinguishable from machine output is exactly what the Graphite data and Google’s quality systems are training users and algorithms to discount.

→ Read More: Relying Too Much On AI Is Backfiring For Businesses

What The Pattern Actually Means

The three stories, read together, describe a market in the process of bifurcating. On one side sits high-volume, low-differentiation content produced quickly, priced cheaply, and increasingly hard to distinguish from AI output, regardless of who generated it. On the other sits content that carries specific expertise, direct experience, and the editorial judgment that Nathan’s students were trying to skip past. Content that takes longer, costs more, and is increasingly the only kind that earns meaningful search visibility and reader trust.

This is not a new argument in SEO. What is new is the empirical clarity with which three independent sources from three entirely different disciplines – literary education, web content analysis, and freelance labor economics – are all pointing at the same conclusion in the same week.

Shelley Walsh made the point in her recent Search Engine Journal piece on scaling AI content that the commodity versus non-commodity divide is where the real strategic question lives. The three stories above are evidence that the divide is already here, already measurable, and already affecting people’s livelihoods.

The writers who understand this, and produce accordingly, are the ones who will still have work worth doing when the budget cycles turn again.

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