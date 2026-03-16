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3 CMS Platforms Control 73% Of The Market & Shape Technical SEO Defaults

The top three CMS platforms control 73% of the CMS market. Data shows their defaults now shape SEO at a scale no practitioner can match.

3 CMS Platforms Control 73% Of The Market & Shape Technical SEO Defaults

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Category CMS Software SEO
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SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...